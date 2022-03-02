Patriots’ Mac Jones, Matt Light, Gov. Charlie Baker and 600 Granite Teammates Shave Their Heads to Benefit Boston Children’s Hospital

Granite Donates $5 Million More to Boston Children’s in 9th Annual ‘Saving by Shaving’ Event





QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BCH—Granite Telecommunications, a $1.7 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced that more than 600 people shaved their heads in the 9th annual “Saving by Shaving” event, raising $5 million for Boston Children’s Hospital and bringing the total raised in the history of the event to $47 million.

Saving by Shaving proceeds support Boston Children’s mission of unmatched care and world-changing science and commitment to healing children, helping families, and fueling lifesaving research for every child, putting kids from around the world on the path to a healthier, more promising future.

Granite CEO Rob Hale, along with Granite teammates, families and friends, were joined by community leaders, celebrities and athletes, including Governor Charles Duane Baker Jr.; Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch; Patriots’ stars Mac Jones, Matt Light, David Andrews, Joe Andruzzi and Kyle Van Noy; radio personality Greg Hill; and Boston-native and chef Paul Wahlberg.

“I am ecstatic to host this special event in person once again,” said Hale. “We have faced down tremendous challenges since the start of the pandemic, but our sense of community has grown stronger to overcome that adversity. Today’s support for Boston Children’s Hospital is a testament to the grit and spirit of this company and our community in appreciation for the work that Boston Children’s Hospital does for children here in Boston and throughout the world.”

“Granite is truly having a lifesaving impact for so many at Boston Children’s Hospital, through their annual Saving by Shaving event. The funds they raise help advance research in pediatric cancer and give kids in our care hope and healing,” said Kevin Churchwell, President and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital. “So many families come to Boston Children’s looking for answers and help. Thanks to Rob Hale and his team at Granite, families find answers, compassionate care and a second chance at life.”

In the past nine years, more than 10,000 people have participated in the “Saving by Shaving” event by shaving their heads and donating their hair, raising more than $47 million for charitable organizations.

For each person who shaved their head or donated at least 8 inches of their hair, Granite donated $2,500, which was matched dollar for dollar by the Hale family, for a total of $5,000 per head to pediatric research and treatments for The Every Child Fund at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Additionally, all locks of hair will be donated to Hair We Share, which creates custom wigs free of charge for those affected by medical hair loss.

Plus, a donation of $100 was made for every “chemo cap” (a hat for cancer patients who’ve lost hair due to chemotherapy) created by the Granite Fiber Art’s team. This year the team handcrafted 225 hats for children and adults, for a running total of 2,684.

The “Saving by Shaving” event also was supported by Granite’s business customers and local businesses, such as:

Dunkin Donuts, which provided coffee and breakfast for the volunteers and barbers/stylists and Lamberts, which provided lunch.

Professional barbers and stylists, who donated their time and expertise.

The “Saving by Shaving” event was closed to the general public, but Granite encourages like-minded individuals to support funding for pediatric cancer research by donating to Boston Children’s Hospital. Click Here

Granite’s annual “Saving by Shaving” fundraiser began seven years ago when CEO Rob Hale jokingly dared a member of his team to shave his ZZ Top-style beard in exchange for a $1,000 donation to a cancer hospital. Over the next two weeks, hundreds more Granite teammates reached out to Hale asking for the same opportunity to raise funds and shave their heads or beards in solidarity with those undergoing chemotherapy. From there, 428 teammates turned out at Granite’s first “Saving by Shaving” event and raised more than $2.2 million to benefit cancer research.

Supporters

Governor Charles Duane Baker Jr.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch

Kevin Churchwell, MD, President and CEO, Boston Children’s Hospital

Joe Andruzzi, New England Patriots

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

David Andrews, New England Patriots

Kyle Van Noy, New England Patriots

Matt Light, New England Patriots

Paul Wahlberg, Wahlburgers

Greg Hill, WEEI, “The Greg Hill Morning Show”

Barbers & Stylists

In addition, the “Saving by Shaving” event is supported by Granite’s business customers and local businesses, including professional barbers and stylists who will donate their time and expertise.

Hairplace One

Salon Matteo

Paul’s Barber Shop

Salon Persona

SuperCuts

The Cuttery

1604 Salon & Spa

Shear Excitement

Great Cuts

At Ease Barbershop

Photos & Videos

Photos and videos are available to press on request. Contact Khali Henderson at BuzzTheory (for Granite), 480.999.5297, khenderson@buzztheory.com or Aimee McMillin at BuzzTheory (for Granite), 901.857.5811, amcmillin@buzztheory.com

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.7 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest independent telecommunications providers in the US by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of advanced business communications services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,000 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass. and ten regional offices nationwide. For more information visit granitenet.com.

About Boston Children’s

Boston Children’s Hospital, the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, is home to the world’s largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center. Its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, more than 3,000 scientists, including 8 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children’s research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children’s is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care.

For more, visit our Vector and Thriving blogs and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

About Hair We Share

Hair We Share was formed in 2014 and is supported by over 40 years of experience in custom design for wigs and hair pieces. We are extremely proud to say that Hair We Share is rapidly making a mark in the medical related hair loss communities, improving lives and restoring the confidence of men, women and children throughout the USA. For more information, visit https://hairweshare.org/

