Patients Will Rule Healthcare in Q1 and Beyond as Preference for Virtual Visits, Retail Care Grows, Says New Market Report From Point Consulting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, and 2022 #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, today released its first quarterly Healthcare IT Market Report for 2023. This first look at the new year in healthcare IT focuses on the increasing influence consumers bring to a market undergoing rapid digital transformation. Download the full report at pivotpointconsulting.com.

“Our interactions with some of the world’s biggest healthcare providers, aligned with independent research, shows consumers are in the power seat like never before,” said Laura Kreofsky, senior VP of strategy at Pivot Point Consulting. “This report helps give industry leaders tools to adapt, optimize, and compete in this fast-changing landscape.”

A Shift to Long-Term Digital Health Strategy

A recent Cleveland Clinic study shows 80 percent of patients believe virtual visits are as good—and 53 percent agree they are better than in-person visits. Pivot Point experts looks at how consumers are pushing healthcare organizations to rethink virtual care models and the effect that has on reduced reimbursements for health systems.

Riding the Wave of Competition with CRM

A recent study conducted by The Harris Poll found that 69 percent of patients would consider changing providers for a better customer experience and online convenience. Pivot Point outlines five critical steps healthcare organizations must navigate in combining EHR and CRM information to build and capitalize on comprehensive patient profiles.

The Retail Transformation of Healthcare Gains Steam – And Big Money

In addition to leveraging CRM data to grow their healthcare service lines, Big Retail made over $16 billion in acquisitions in 2022. Kreofsky offers guidance for traditional healthcare systems that can no longer afford to operate in a “traditional” way.

Revenue Cycle – To Outsource or Not to Outsource?

Facing an expected CAGR growth of 16 percent over the next ten years, Pivot Point examines why a recent Black Book survey shows 70 percent of providers say they will seek advisors to optimize their current revenue cycle management systems.

Navigating the Shifting Talent Landscape

Macro-level shifts in the labor force are challenging health systems to retain top talent and manage a remote workforce. Health systems are now moving to new models to solve the extensive variabilities of today’s workforce.

Accelerate Your Data Innovation Journey

Pivot Point analytics and AI experts explain why healthcare leaders must continue to adopt a more federated operating model and invest in self-service and automation. The new analytics-AI ecosystem promises to improve health outcomes, achieve and support health equity, strengthen communities, enrich patient and employee experience, accelerate research, promote growth and streamline operations.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk, Application Support and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com.

Contacts

Jim Taylor (on behalf of Pivot Point Consulting)



jtaylor@fulltiltconsulting.com