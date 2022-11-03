PatientPop’s Practice Growth Technology Leveraged by Elite Dermatology to Boost Patient Touchpoints

Growing Dermatology Provider in Texas Is Using PatientPop’s Integrated Platform to Enhance Its Digital Presence and Patient Experience

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcareIT—PatientPop, a market leader in practice growth technology, today announced that its successful partnership with Elite Dermatology has resulted in more business and better operational efficiency. With multiple locations throughout the greater Houston area, the practice chose PatientPop to attract new patients, drive website traffic, and increase appointment bookings.

By leveraging PatientPop to build its website and implement SEO to boost website traffic, Elite Dermatology has received over 700,000 website visitors to date with an average of 32,000 web visitors per month for the last six months. To improve the overall patient experience, Elite Dermatology relies on PatientPop’s online booking feature. Over the last year, the practice has consistently averaged 700 plus online appointment requests monthly. The PatientPop online scheduling system has helped the practice to streamline its front office workflow and spend less time on administrative tasks. Most recently, PatientPop set up the practice’s targeted online advertising campaign with Google ads, which has resulted in almost 600 additional website visits per month.

“PatientPop is always staying ahead of the curve when it comes to new software updates, and I appreciate that the interface remains easy to use and doesn’t intimidate our staff,” Allie Hardin, Senior Manager of Elite Dermatology, said. “We always have a very high response rate with the customer service and the support team when we have questions which makes it feel like PatientPop is an extension of our own team.”

“We’re proud to see our partnership with Elite Dermatology continue to expand and help the practice achieve more by doing less manual work,” Luke Kervin, Co-CEO and Co-founder of PatientPop, said. “We strive to deliver measurable improvements to enhance patient engagement, streamline day-to-day work for the front office staff, and ultimately help the practice grow.”

Kareo and PatientPop announced they merged in 2021 to form Tebra. The combined company’s mission is to equip independent practices with digital tools to deliver modernized care. The all-in-one solution can help providers support and attract new patients, get paid quickly, and operate more efficiently.

About Elite Dermatology

Patients throughout the greater Houston area can get comprehensive dermatology care under one roof at Elite Dermatology. Under the direction of Connie Wang, MD, the team collaborates to ensure each patient gets essential preventive skin care, as well as modern treatments for chronic conditions. The team even has extensive training in diagnosing and treating melanoma and complex cases of skin cancer. As leading dermatology experts, the team at Elite Dermatology even provides the latest in aesthetic treatments. Every team member is dedicated to ensuring patients are treated with empathy and respect at Elite Dermatology. They strive to provide the highest quality individualized care for each patient. Patients regularly commend the team’s friendly, energetic, and experienced staff. Elite Dermatology recently merged with The Oaks Plastic Surgery. To learn more, visit www.elitedermatology.com.

About PatientPop

PatientPop, a Tebra company, is an industry leader in practice growth technology, with a platform that helps thousands of providers promote their practices, attract and acquire patients, and retain them for life, for a thriving business. The integrated platform eases and enhances the patient journey from start to finish, with a streamlined digital workflow that significantly reduces work for providers and staff. PatientPop has been recognized with many industry awards and accolades including the Inc. 500, Deloitte Fast 500, Entrepreneur 360, Consumer World Awards, Capterra Shortlist, G2 Leader, and Silicon Review 50 Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, visit www.patientpop.com.

