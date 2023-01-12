PatientFi Named to Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

PatientFi Earns Placement on Built In’s Best Places to Work List

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PatientFi, a point-of-sale technology platform offering patients a friendly way to pay for medical and dental procedures, today announced its inclusion on Built In’s annual list of 2023 Best Places to Work in the U.S. list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“PatientFi is committed to creating a workplace where our employees can thrive and be rewarded,” said PatientFi CEO and Co-Founder Todd Watts. “We are honored to be recognized in the Best Places to Work list for 2023.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. PatientFi’s dedication to a collaborative and supportive work environment, coupled with its extensive professional development and cultural benefits, ensured its placement on the list. From paid industry certifications to company equity and workplace amenities, PatientFi prioritizes employee well-being and security.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

ABOUT PATIENTFI

PatientFi is a point-of-sale platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients a friendly financing alternative to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. The Company’s mission is to make life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible to more patients, and bring friendly, easy, and flexible financing to the forefront of healthcare practices. Today, PatientFi serves a broad national network of healthcare providers across plastic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, fertility, audiology and ophthalmology. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

