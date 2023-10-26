Pathward and TabaPay Deepen Partnership to Enable Faster Money Movement Solutions for Customers

Partnership to enhance Pathward’s suite of faster payments solutions to empower fintech firms, merchants, and platforms with faster payments nationwide





SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pathward®, N.A., a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion, today announced the expansion of its partnership with TabaPay, a leading money movement platform for merchants and leading fintech brands. The firms first announced partnering in 2020 and the deeper alliance provides added money movement capabilities to Pathward’s partners as they seek to integrate faster payment solutions to meet evolving consumer expectations.

By seamlessly connecting to the TabaPay platform to perform push and pull payments for its partners, Pathward aims to build on its expansive Banking as a Service offering to provide fintechs a more complete end-to-end solution. Current capabilities include payment, issuing, acquiring, processing, credit, and tax solutions.

Pathward’s Divisional President of Banking as a Service, Will Sowell, explained, “ Leading players from across the fintech ecosystem are looking for an easier way to move money. TabaPay is one of the leading payments platforms providing a frictionless path to push and pull funds to make payments instantaneous. Pathward looks forward to expanding our partnership as we jointly drive toward making the financial system accessible for more consumers and commercial arrangements regardless of how they transact.”

Through the TabaPay platform, Pathward’s partners will be able to perform account-to-account transfers, corporate disbursements, account loads and unloads, and payouts instantly. The company’s all-in-one processing platform is designed to support any use case and payment medium. With TabaPay, customers gain access to a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that simplify processing, liquidity management, reconciliation and settlement, and provide least cost routing, among other processes critical to the payments ecosystem with a unified API.

“ Partnering with Pathward, a leading bank to fintech firms, payfacs, ISOs, and other merchants, aids in our mission to make money movement instant,” noted Manoj Verma, Co-founder and CRO at TabaPay. “ Together, we can empower their partners across all industries with faster payment options and best-in-class rails that meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s consumers.”

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

About TabaPay

TabaPay is a leading money movement platform for scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient instant payment solutions. TabaPay processes over 1 million transactions daily on behalf of more than 2,500 clients in the U.S. and Canada and provides merchant acquiring, instant payments, and services across the payments ecosystem. Through its unified API, customer gain direct access to 15 banking partners, 15 network connections, and full-stack payment processing which, enable flexibility while eliminating redundant processes. The company is majority employee owned with investments from Aligned Partners and Softbank. Recent industry recognition include Deloitte Fast 500, Forbes Fintech 50, Inc. 5000, and TearSheet. For more information, visit tabapay.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

