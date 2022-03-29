Home Business Wire PathSolutions Named Top Network Monitoring Software Product and FrontRunner at Software Advice
PathSolutions Named Top Network Monitoring Software Product and FrontRunner at Software Advice

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#informationtechnology–PathSolutions TotalView has been named one of the Most Recommended Network Monitoring Software Products by Software Advice/FrontRunners for February 2022. FrontRunners uses reviews from real software users to highlight the top-rated Network Monitoring Tools products in North America and rank them on the Software Advice website. See the full report here: Your Guide to Top network Monitoring Software, February 2022.

Only products that earn top user ratings make the cut as FrontRunners. To even be eligible for consideration, a product must: have at least 20 unique user reviews in the last 24 months, be a stand-alone Network Monitoring software product, and offer these features:

  • Bandwidth Monitoring
  • Dashboard
  • Server Monitoring

“We are so pleased to see our product TotalView at the top of the list in network monitoring software products, and that network engineers are positively commenting about it,” said Tim Titus, CTO of PathSolutions. “Our drive to make network and IT folks’ lives easier by automating network monitoring and troubleshooting is a unique play in the market, and it’s making a positive impact for many different IT organizations.”

About FrontRunners

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, a leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses.

About PathSolutions

PathSolutions is a leading provider of automated network intelligence solutions that include TotalView® at the core, a lightweight software tool for root-cause analysis (RCA) of network problems, automated network monitoring and troubleshooting; RemoteView for remote user troubleshooting; a VoIP/UC/video monitoring and troubleshooting module, and a Security Operations Manager for security footprint and communications analytics. Customers range from small businesses to large enterprises, carriers, and MSPs.

PathSolutions

Vickie McGee

Transitional Marketing

vmcgee@transitionalmarketing.com
https://www.transitionalmarketing.com/

