Pat Farr Has Joined Govplace as Chief Financial Officer

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Govplace, a leading value-added reseller and systems integrator for federal agencies, is pleased to announce Pat Farr as Chief Financial Officer. Pat Farr joins Govplace as a leader in financial management for over 20 years, consistently excelling in leading and developing first class financial teams and processes. Pat’s leadership crosses several industries including public accounting, government contracting, internal control, and mergers and acquisitions. He has been known for strong leadership and mentoring through significant organizational changes. “I’ve been very impressed with Govplace’s dedication to innovation for the world’s most important customer. I am excited to bring my passions and experiences supporting the Federal government to contribute to such a strong and energetic team.” said Pat on joining the Govplace team.

Pat begun his career leading audit and consulting engagements for PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the financial services and federal government industries. He later managed consulting engagements for large financial services organizations to comply with internal control standards over financial reporting. Pat was able to adeptly understand internal control processes and assist in the implementation of meaningful process improvements for well-established financial organizations. Pat’s expertise in financial management brought him to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), where he led the organization’s effort to comply with their own internal control standards. Pat success led him to take on many additional leadership roles at the PCAOB including roles financial reporting, budgeting, procurement, and system implementations.

Pat was able to leverage his experience at PCAOB to transition into the government contracting industry, where he has truly found his passion. At Force 3 (later Sirius Federal), Pat was able to build the accounting team and processes so that they were able to successfully run a process to sell the business to a strategic organization, then a private equity firm and subsequently to a large public company. Pat also led the team that governed the ERP implementation and successfully developed the accounting processes into a government-approved accounting system. Not only did Pat lead a strong financial organization, but he was also able to gain a deep, broad understanding of federal contracting principles and practices. Pat led the organizations Contracts, Proposals, Program Management, Sales Operations and Warehouse functions where he was able to build highly effective teams and apply his understanding of processes.

“I am excited to have Pat join the Govplace Team! I look forward to his guidance and partnership as Govplace continues to find ways to develop Performance Management solutions that solve problems for our Federal Government customers.”

– Simone Feldman, CEO, Govplace

Pat’s passion for leadership, and the financial insight and strategic guidance he provided to fellow executive team members, lead his previous company to grow from $300 million to $500 million within the six-year period when Pat served a strategic leadership role.

On a personal level, Pat makes giving back to his community a priority and has coached many youth sports teams. Pat was also a board member and driver of Force 3’s charitable foundation and is involved in several other local charities.

About Govplace

Govplace is a value-added reseller and systems integrator, exclusively focused on providing the federal government with cutting edge, best of breed technologies, services, and solutions surrounding Cloud, Cyber Security, and Performance Monitoring. Guided by our deep understanding of government contracting, the challenges our customers are facing, an expansive portfolio of contracting vehicles, and reputable expertise in leading technologies and solutions, we bring a unique combination of Silicon Valley innovation and DC Beltway understanding into each engagement. Our strategic approach to technology-led transformation and modernization improves business and operational efficiency to help our federal customers successfully achieve their unique mission needs.

Contacts

Media

Govplace



Gabriela Miranda, Marketing Contact



gmiranda@govplace.com