Party-building Roguelike Game, Vivid Knight, to Be Available on Steam in Russian and Spanish!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Game–Asobism Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo / Representative Director: Tomohisa Ote) has announced that Russian and Spanish support for Vivid Knight, the Asobism title available on Steam, will be added to the gameplay language offerings on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.


Vivid Knight, Available on the Steam Store

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569090/Vivid_Knight/

Party-building Roguelike game, Vivid Knight

Vivid Knight was the first Asobism title designed for the Steam platform. Previous titles had been developed and operated for smart phone operating systems, but Vivid Knight went live on Steam on May 27, 2021. New support is being added for gameplay in Russian and Spanish, with a ten-percent discount available for a limited time.

In Vivid Knight, a party-building, rogue-like game, you join forces with knights who have been changed into jewels at the hand of a Black Witch. Each knight’s jewel possesses a unique power that you can combine when heading into battle. Beneath the simple game controls and the casual look-and-feel lies highly strategic gameplay opportunities, that many players have described as an utterly new genre and as deeply immersive. We encourage everyone to play Vivid Knight and experience it for themselves.

Bundled Edition with Original Soundtrack also Available!

In addition to the normal edition (RUB 360 / EUR 12.49), a bundled edition that includes all 31 tracks from the Vivid Knight original soundtrack, priced at RUB 535 or EUR 18.18, is also available.

[Basic Information]

Title

Vivid Knight

Steam Store

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569090/Vivid_Knight/

Genres

Party-building, rogue-like / Strategy

Platform

Steam

Release Date

May 27, 2021

Price

Normal Edition RUB 360 / EUR 12.49

OST Edition (includes game and the original soundtrack) RUB 535 / EUR 18.18

Supported Operating Systems

Windows7 64bit or later, macOS 10.13 or later

Number of Players

One player

Official Website

https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/

Official Twitter Account

https://twitter.com/VividKnight_O

Press Kit

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1T7eJpx_v4HVbZ9xCxdQmZE_rLEX73_F0?usp=sharing

Copyright

Ⓒ2021 Asobism Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

[Company Overview]

Company Name

Asobism, Co. Ltd.

Representative

Tomohisa Ote, Representative Director

Capitalization

JPY 10,000,000

Date Established

Dec. 06, 2005

Address

4F New Tokyo Bldg., 3-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo 100-0005

TEL

+81-3-6551-2813

FAX

+81-3-6551-2692

URL

https://www.asobism.co.jp/

Email

press@asobism.co.jp

Business Description

Planning and development of video games, planning, development, and operations of portable websites, Asobi Consulting Services

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

Contacts

Mio Yamaguchi and Kazumi Nakamoto

TEL: +81-3-6551-2813

FAX: +81-3-6551-2692

Email: press@asobism.co.jp

