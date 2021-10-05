Party-building Roguelike Game, Vivid Knight, to Be Available on Steam in Russian and Spanish!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Game–Asobism Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo / Representative Director: Tomohisa Ote) has announced that Russian and Spanish support for Vivid Knight, the Asobism title available on Steam, will be added to the gameplay language offerings on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.





Vivid Knight, Available on the Steam Store



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569090/Vivid_Knight/

Party-building Roguelike game, Vivid Knight

Vivid Knight was the first Asobism title designed for the Steam platform. Previous titles had been developed and operated for smart phone operating systems, but Vivid Knight went live on Steam on May 27, 2021. New support is being added for gameplay in Russian and Spanish, with a ten-percent discount available for a limited time.

In Vivid Knight, a party-building, rogue-like game, you join forces with knights who have been changed into jewels at the hand of a Black Witch. Each knight’s jewel possesses a unique power that you can combine when heading into battle. Beneath the simple game controls and the casual look-and-feel lies highly strategic gameplay opportunities, that many players have described as an utterly new genre and as deeply immersive. We encourage everyone to play Vivid Knight and experience it for themselves.

Game Trailers



Russian Edition



https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/video/vivid_ru.mp4



https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/video/vivid_es.mp4

Bundled Edition with Original Soundtrack also Available!

In addition to the normal edition (RUB 360 / EUR 12.49), a bundled edition that includes all 31 tracks from the Vivid Knight original soundtrack, priced at RUB 535 or EUR 18.18, is also available.

[Basic Information] Title Vivid Knight Steam Store https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569090/Vivid_Knight/ Genres Party-building, rogue-like / Strategy Platform Steam Release Date May 27, 2021 Price Normal Edition RUB 360 / EUR 12.49 OST Edition (includes game and the original soundtrack) RUB 535 / EUR 18.18 Supported Operating Systems Windows7 64bit or later, macOS 10.13 or later Number of Players One player Official Website https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/ Official Twitter Account https://twitter.com/VividKnight_O Press Kit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1T7eJpx_v4HVbZ9xCxdQmZE_rLEX73_F0?usp=sharing Copyright Ⓒ2021 Asobism Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

[Company Overview] Company Name Asobism, Co. Ltd. Representative Tomohisa Ote, Representative Director Capitalization JPY 10,000,000 Date Established Dec. 06, 2005 Address 4F New Tokyo Bldg., 3-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo 100-0005 TEL +81-3-6551-2813 FAX +81-3-6551-2692 URL https://www.asobism.co.jp/ Email press@asobism.co.jp Business Description Planning and development of video games, planning, development, and operations of portable websites, Asobi Consulting Services

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

Contacts

Mio Yamaguchi and Kazumi Nakamoto



TEL: +81-3-6551-2813



FAX: +81-3-6551-2692



Email: press@asobism.co.jp