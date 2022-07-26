PartsSource Recruits Top Executives to Support Growth Strategy

New executives to focus on digital transformation and expansion into equipment maintenance and services

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PartsSource®, the leading online healthcare marketplace for mission-critical products and services, announces three new executives to its leadership team. PartsSource’s newest leaders, Noaman Ahmad, Kami Bond and Kelly Starman, will build upon PartsSource’s initial success with over 15,000 clinical sites and more than 6,000 OEMs and suppliers to drive growth into new end markets and service areas.

The dynamic PartsSource ecosystem enables hospitals and providers to optimize spend, reduce risk, and improve supply chain visibility across the healthcare continuum. Through its evidence-based B2B platform, PartsSource is helping them to procure mission-critical goods and services and transform operations to improve efficiency. With the addition of Ahmad, Bond and Starman and recent investment from Bain Capital, the company is expanding its impact on cost, quality and productivity by now helping clients better manage on demand hospital operations labor and capital service warranties. This product and service expansion will enable health systems and other end users to gain additional insights and savings across the healthcare value chain, improving margins and subsequently lowering the total cost of care to serve patients.

“ As someone who has worked extensively to improve the experience between suppliers and providers in health technology, I’m thrilled to join the PartsSource team. The company has led the industry to transform the healthcare supply chain and the customer experience while delivering tangible financial savings and strong insights for health systems when they need it most,” said Kelly Starman, incoming CMO. “ Digital transformation is still at its infancy in healthcare, and learning from industries that have successfully moved to digital can help us move faster in envisioning and creating a world-class customer experience and stronger outcomes for our customers,” added Noaman Ahmad, incoming CFO. Both Starman and Ahmad believe PartsSource is uniquely positioned to deliver transparency, evidence-based decision-making tools and deep partnership at scale through its proprietary cloud platform.

ABOUT PARTSSOURCE’S NEW EXECUTIVES:

Noaman Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer: Ahmad was most recently at Doma where he served as the Chief Financial Officer for the last four years. Previously, he held financial and operational leadership roles at The Warranty Group, Aon and Francisco Partners. He started his career as an Associate Consultant at Bain and Company in New York. Ahmad studied Computer Science at Dartmouth College and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Kami Bond, Chief People Officer: Bond joined from Level Ex where she served as Head of People and Culture. Previously, she held people leadership roles at Uptake, Aon Hewitt and GE Healthcare and has served in various HR consulting opportunities for high growth technology companies. She is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Delaware. Bond studied Human Resources at the University of Delaware and received her MS in Learning & Organizational change from Northwestern University.

Kelly Starman, Chief Marketing Officer: Starman was most recently at Philips where she served as Chief Marketing Officer for the North America market. Prior to Philips, Starman served in marketing leadership roles at athenahealth, GE Health IT and GE Corporate as well as Smith & Nephew. She brings a track record of success as a dynamic marketing leader with deep health technology expertise. She holds a BA in Marketing and Japanese from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“ It’s a privilege to serve the leading health systems across the United States, and I’m delighted to engage with a new executive team who shares in our mission to ensure that healthcare is always on,” said PartsSource President and CEO Philip Settimi, MSE, MD. “ Personally, I love scaling technology organizations and PartsSource offers a strong value proposition for both customers and our employees. I’m excited to work with great talent, all committed to making a difference in healthcare,” shared Kami Bond, CPO.

About PartsSource®: Ensuring Healthcare is Always On®

PartsSource’s proprietary procurement platform eliminates friction from the healthcare supply chain by delivering evidence‐based decision support for healthcare technology management (HTM). Through integrated workflows and standardized processes, PartsSource empowers HTM teams to make data-driven decisions, manage long‐tail spend, increase equipment uptime and track the quality of clinical assets. To learn more about the value of proactively managing the lifecycle of clinical resources, visit PartsSource.com.

