Parts Town Adds 17 New Master Distribution Programs in 2022

The company now offers genuine OEM parts from more than 1,100 manufacturers, including 215 master distribution programs

ADDISON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC, today announced it has added 17 new master distribution programs in 2022. The addition of these unique partnerships with global manufacturing leaders elevates Parts Town’s master distribution portfolio to 215 programs. Parts Town’s industry-leading inventory of in-stock OEM parts now includes products from over 1,100 manufacturers, ensuring the widest selection and highest inventory availability for its customers.

“ Our master distribution partnerships are the backbone of our ability to provide same-day shipping and local pickup of mission critical replacement parts to our growing customer base,” said Clint Holder, Chief Commercial Officer of Parts Town. “ The growth of our master distribution portfolio is a reflection of the impact of our innovations across our ecommerce platforms, including our mobile app and Parts In Town platform, and high-tech distribution centers handling more than 15,000 orders per day.”

“ Parts Town has helped Structural Concepts Corporation grow its service parts sales because our customers are able to get parts faster,” said Danielle McMiller, VP of Marketing, Structural Concepts Corporation. “ Our technical service team is able to concentrate on properly diagnosing and addressing systemic challenges as a result of not having to process single parts orders. This is improving customer satisfaction with SCC’s products as we’re able to get equipment in the field repaired much quicker. Overall, Parts Town is a fantastic partner whose efforts align with SCC’s focus on 100% customer satisfaction. We are delighted with Parts Town’s master distribution program.”

Expanded Global Manufacturer Partnership Leadership

In May, Parts Town announced that Kevin Fink had joined the team as Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturer Partnerships. In this newly created role, Fink focuses on building deep global partnerships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, with an emphasis on improving the customer experience, growing OEM parts sales, and simplifying the supply chain.

Fink joined Parts Town after holding several senior leadership roles with leading food equipment manufacturers, including President of Standex Refrigeration, Executive Vice President of Ali Group, President of Enodis (Welbilt) U.S.A., and several leadership roles at Hobart Corporation.

Manufacturers Choosing Parts Town

Since the beginning of 2022, the 17 newly added manufacturers have deepened their partnership with Parts Town through master distribution to improve the customer experience, simplify operations, and grow OEM parts market share.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice equipment parts. When there’s a hiccup in any commercial kitchen, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit food equipment service companies, chain restaurants, institutions and independent restaurants.

Partnering with the top manufacturers of commercial cooking, refrigeration, ice and beverage equipment, and now offering HVAC and residential appliance replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. For more information, http://www.partstown.com/.

