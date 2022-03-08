Home Business Wire PARTS iD, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results...
PARTS iD, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 14, 2022

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Monday, March 14, 2022. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (March 14, 2022) at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

There will be a slide presentation that accompanies management’s prepared remarks. The slides and audio will be accessible through a live webcast at https://www.partsidinc.com/. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are also invited to dial (877) 407-9129 (domestic) or (201) 493-6753 (international).

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://www.partsidinc.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 28, 2022, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13727714

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, management believes that the Company is a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

Investors:
Brendon Frey

ICR

ir@partsidinc.com

Erin Hadden

FischTank PR

partsid@fischtankpr.com

