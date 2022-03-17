Home Business Wire PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage...
PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Virtual Forum

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal and Chief Operating Officer, Ajay Roy are participating in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Virtual Forum.

Management’s fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 11:00 am Eastern Time on March 24, 2022 and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet at https://www.partsidinc.com/.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, management believes that the Company is a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

Contacts

Investors:
Brendon Frey

ICR

ir@partsidinc.com

Media:
Erin Hadden

FischTank PR

partsid@fischtankpr.com

