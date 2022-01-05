Home Business Wire PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in 2022 ICR Conference
PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in 2022 ICR Conference

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal are participating in the 2022 ICR Conference.

Management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.partsidinc.com/.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, management believes that the Company is a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

Contacts

Investors:
Brendon Frey

ICR

ir@partsidinc.com

Media:
Erin Hadden

FischTank PR

partsid@fischtankpr.com

