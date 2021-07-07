ParshipMeet Group Enables Launch of Livestreaming on Spark Networks’ Zoosk App

Company’s vPaaS Solution Adds Live Video Capability to Growing Number of Mobile Social Apps

NEW HOPE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apps—ParshipMeet Group, a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, today announced that it has enabled the launch of livestreaming video on Spark Networks’ Zoosk app through its vPaaS (video Platform as a Service) solution.

“ Video is table stakes for social and dating apps, and our video Platform as a Service (vPaaS) product is among the fastest and most effective way to bring that capability to our partners,” said Geoff Cook, CEO The Meet Group and GM Video ParshipMeet Group. “ We’re pleased to have pioneered and then delivered a robust livestreaming and creator economy capability for the Zoosk app. Zoosk is one of the most important dating properties on the planet. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with Eric and his team to engage the Zoosk community in new ways while driving a new line of revenue.”

Eric Eichmann, Spark Networks CEO, says: “ We’re delighted to have launched vPaaS on the Zoosk app as Zoosk Live!. The addition of livestreaming video means our users now have even more ways to find meaningful relationships via Zoosk. We’re thrilled to see singles already engaging with each other via the service and look forward to seeing the creative connections it will inspire.”

“ In addition to the video technology, our vPaaS solution delivers integrated talent management, user density, best-of-class moderation, and ongoing research-and-development in one easy-to-integrate package,” continued Cook. “ Further, by enabling the Creators already present in the Zoosk community, vPaaS is capable of driving significant profitable revenue from virtual gifting to streamers, while also growing engagement within the Zoosk community, enabling a 3-dimensional dating experience beyond text chats and photos.”

ParshipMeet’s vPaaS solution powers Live video for some of the world’s largest livestreaming video dating apps.

About ParshipMeet Group

ParshipMeet Group is an international market leader in online dating. With its uniquely diverse business approach, the company covers the whole spectrum of the online dating market, ranging from social dating with a strong entertainment component based on live video streaming, to serious matchmaking. ParshipMeet Group’s brand portfolio consists of internationally successful and established brands with complementary strengths. Social dating and entertainment apps MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, GROWLr, and LOVOO focus on social connections, entertainment, and community. Matchmaking services such as eharmony or European-based Parship use scientific methods to help people find their partner for a compatible, happy long-term relationship. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company currently employs a workforce of more than 1,100 in eight offices worldwide. www.parshipmeet.com

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is America’s third largest public dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol “LOV,” with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company’s widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally. For more information, visit spark.net or follow Spark on LinkedIn.

