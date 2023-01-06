Parker Health Names Dr. Philip McDonald as Its First Chief Medical Officer

Pioneering the Future of Healthcare

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#parkerhealth—Parker Health, a biotechnology company, names Philip McDonald, MD as the company’s first Chief Medical Officer. The new leadership appointment will allow Parker Health to accelerate new technology and healthcare advancements.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Philip McDonald will advise on product development of health-related Parker Suite™ features while overseeing wellness and medical categories. Dr. McDonald will also further the expansion of ParkerCare™, a pioneering healthcare subscription solution that empowers individuals and organizations to elevate the health and resilience of their people.

“We’re very excited to welcome Dr. McDonald to the team. He brings robust and relevant healthcare and executive experience to our team. His commitment to advancing medicine, increasing accessibility, and community health is pivotal to our mission,” said Vincent Lopez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Parker Health.

Dr. McDonald is a board-certified Diagnostic Radiologist and member of the American Board of Radiology. He is the CEO and Founder of PrimeTime Radiology, where he services professional athletes and sports teams including the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. Dr. McDonald has also served as the medical analyst for NBA TV, a division of Turner Sports.

About Parker Health

Parker Health is a multinational Mexican American-founded and minority-led biotechnology company determined to advance healthcare and technology into the next century. Parker Health is on a mission to simplify the complexities of healthcare and deliver on the unfulfilled promises of digital health innovation and pioneer the future of healthcare.

Our proprietary full stack multi-use Health Management System™, the Parker Suite™, is America’s first FHIR built, interoperable, affordable, and compliant platform that is revolutionizing the industry with limitless applications for patients, providers, health systems, governments, researchers, and payors. Our cloud-based platform unifies patient-centric data, biometrics, diagnostic tools, patient outcomes, care delivery, practitioner engagement, pharmaceuticals, and more.

A member of the Sequoia Project, Parker Health is dual headquartered in Washington, DC and Dallas, TX. with offices in Menlo Park, CA. To Learn more, visit www.ourparker.com.

