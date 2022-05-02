Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast for May 16, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter after the Market closes on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:



Date: Monday, May 16th



Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)



Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9716



Toll/International 1-201-493-6779



Conference ID: 13729802

Replay Dial-In Numbers:



Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921



Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671



Replay Start: Monday May 16, 2022, 7:15 p.m. ET



Replay Expiry: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET



Replay Pin Number: 13729802

About Park City Group:



Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

John Merrill, CFO



investor-relations@parkcitygroup.com

or



FNK IR



Rob Fink



646-809-4048



rob@fnkir.com