Paradigm Geospatial Inc. Joins NVIDIA Inception

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Paradigm Geospatial Inc. today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.

Paradigm Geospatial Inc. is focused on solving the civil engineering industry’s most pressing challenges by developing processing workflows that enable reliable, efficient, and consumable mapping as a service while setting a new standard for safety and reliability. Through Paradigm Geospatial’s focus of developing technology for the civil infrastructure market, the company is providing value to each of its clients while advancing its own technical research and development.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Paradigm Geospatial to further expand into the technology-as-a service (TaaS) marketplace, assisting its team by providing support, training, and assistance. The program will also offer Paradigm Geospatial the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations to create solutions for tomorrow’s workforce.

Paradigm Geospatial CEO, James Nicolau IV said, “Being accepted into NVIDIA Inception is an achievement in its own right, and being alongside so many other innovative companies is an honor. Through this relationship, we will be able to scale faster and dive deeper into what can be done with AI and machine learning.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Paradigm Geospatial Inc.

As a “Technology as a Service” (TaaS) company catering to the civil engineering market, Paradigm Geospatial develops and utilizes edge computing, allowing the company to create deliverables safer, quicker, and with far more detail. Combining TaaS with land surveying and geospatial engineering tools, deliverables, data sources, and collection methods, Paradigm Geospatial continues to evolve and push the boundaries of what’s possible.

