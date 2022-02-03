Paradigm Announces Expansion of Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paradigm, a market leading provider of legal practice management and payments software, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Marie Burgess, who joins Paradigm as Vice President of Product Management, and Mayowa Oyebadejo, who joins as Vice President of Marketing.

Previously the Senior Director of Product Management at Aderant, Marie Burgess brings over 20 years of experience launching and scaling legal software solutions to law firms of sizes ranging from SMB to the AM Law 100. At Aderant, Marie’s expertise and leadership helped drive the rapid expansion and innovation of its portfolio of legal software offerings, helping propel the company through multiple phases of growth.

“The opportunity at Paradigm is a truly exciting one,” said Marie. “The suite of products here is second to none and our team has some really innovative plans for the future that will allow us to better serve our market. I’m thrilled to be part of the next phase of Paradigm’s upward trajectory.”

Mayowa Oyebadejo joins Paradigm with a wealth of experience leading marketing and growth strategies in the technology and consumer sectors. Mayowa comes from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he focused on driving new product launches at multi-billion dollar technology companies. Prior to BCG, Mayowa helped lead consumer marketing for NBCUniversal’s cable portfolio.

“Paradigm is at a very exciting place in its growth story,” Mayowa said. “We are a company with tremendous vision, people and products and we’re well positioned to serve and grow our customer base at a time when they’re seeing a ton of change in the way they do business. It’s not everyday you get the opportunity to have this kind of impact on the course of an industry.”

This announcement comes during a period of strong momentum for Paradigm, who received a strategic growth investment from leading global investment firm Francisco Partners in the Fall of 2021.

“We are delighted to have Marie and Mayowa join our core leadership team as we enter our next phase of rapid growth. With their leadership and expertise, we look forward to expanding our product suite and further innovating to help law firms operate more efficiently and easily than ever before,” said Soumya Nettimi, CEO of Paradigm.

