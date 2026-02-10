Parade Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Business Wire
Financial Highlights:

  • Q425 consolidated revenue US$125.22 million, compared with US$127.41 million in the year-ago quarter
  • Q425 consolidated net income US$17.53 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.22 (NT$6.97) and US$0.22 (NT$6.94), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2025, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Consolidated revenue was US$125.22 million and consolidated net income was US$17.53 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.22 (NT$6.97) and US$0.22 (NT$6.94), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$127.41 million and consolidated net income of US$21.30 million, or US$0.27 (NT$8.69) and US$0.27 (NT$8.66) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2025 consolidated revenue decreased 14.32% sequentially and was down 1.72% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$52.63 million, representing a decrease of 15.27% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 2.11% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2025. Consolidated revenue was US$531.09 million, representing an increase of 5.00% from US$505.81 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$226.01 million and operating income was US$87.20 million. Net income for fiscal year 2025 was US$87.75 million, or US$1.11 (NT$34.51) per basic share and US$1.10 (NT$34.31) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$80.68 million, or US$1.01 (NT$32.55) per basic share and US$1.01 (NT$32.39) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

On November 11, 2025, Parade introduced the TC1316V device, the world’s first fully integrated AEC-Q100 qualified embedded DisplayPort (eDP) Touch with Tcon Embedded Driver (TTED). This new device targets next-generation automotive cockpit LCD displays requiring high resolution and high refresh rates. The TC1316V combines Parade’s broad portfolio of patented touchscreen technology and market proven eDP Tcon, in-cell and high-speed signal technology, to provide excellent picture quality and responsive touch performance. The TC1316V leverages Parade’s TrueTouch™ patented technology and design expertise, built on the experience of shipping over one billion touch devices and proven in-cell performance from the consumer notebook market. The device delivers superior EMI suppression, low power consumption and advanced signal processing algorithms to ensure reliable and responsive touch for the automotive cabin.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026:

  • Revenue: US$119.75 ~132.25 Million
  • Gross Margin: 40% ~44%
  • Operating Expense: US$33.0 ~36.0 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2025 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

 
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended

Dec 31,

 

Sep 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Sep 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

 
Revenue

125,217

146,144

125,217

127,413

531,087

505,808

3,887,990

4,377,025

3,887,990

4,120,533

16,531,048

16,245,645

Cost of goods sold

72,590

84,033

72,590

73,651

305,082

290,864

2,253,952

2,516,771

2,253,952

2,381,895

9,496,312

9,342,425

Gross profit

52,627

62,111

52,627

53,762

226,005

214,944

1,634,038

1,860,254

1,634,038

1,738,638

7,034,736

6,903,220

Research & development expenses

23,902

23,387

23,902

21,983

93,378

90,739

742,130

700,435

742,130

710,934

2,909,870

2,913,474

Sales & marketing expenses

7,242

7,117

7,242

6,492

27,192

28,472

224,869

213,165

224,869

209,940

846,748

913,994

General & administrative expenses

4,383

4,485

4,383

4,727

18,237

19,429

136,082

134,356

136,082

152,869

568,965

623,672

Total operating expenses

35,527

34,989

35,527

33,202

138,807

138,640

1,103,081

1,047,956

1,103,081

1,073,743

4,325,583

4,451,140

Operating income

17,100

27,122

17,100

20,560

87,198

76,304

530,957

812,298

530,957

664,895

2,709,153

2,452,080

Non-operating income

2,084

2,309

2,084

2,586

8,771

11,051

64,712

69,163

64,712

83,646

273,241

355,081

Income before income taxes

19,184

29,431

19,184

23,146

95,969

87,355

595,669

881,461

595,669

748,541

2,982,394

2,807,161

Income tax expense

1,652

2,188

1,652

1,842

8,215

6,678

51,293

65,541

51,293

59,574

255,681

215,038

Net income

17,532

27,243

17,532

21,304

87,754

80,677

544,376

815,920

544,376

688,967

2,726,713

2,592,123

EPS - Basic (In Dollar)

$0.22

$0.35

$0.22

$0.27

$1.11

$1.01

$6.97

$10.45

$6.97

$8.69

$34.51

$32.55

Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)

78,059

78,059

78,059

79,263

79,020

79,625

78,059

78,059

78,059

79,263

79,020

79,625

EPS - Diluted (In Dollar)

$0.22

$0.35

$0.22

$0.27

$1.10

$1.01

$6.94

$10.43

$6.94

$8.66

$34.31

$32.39

Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)

78,384

78,230

78,384

79,541

79,464

80,021

78,384

78,230

78,384

79,541

79,464

80,021

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2024		 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents

346,787

 

321,193

 

10,899,523

 

10,531,902

 

Accounts receivable, net

59,106

 

47,711

 

1,857,706

 

1,564,455

 

Inventories, net

115,250

 

121,460

 

3,622,307

 

3,982,669

 

Other current assets

18,753

 

19,645

 

589,403

 

644,156

 

Total current assets

539,896

 

510,009

 

16,968,939

 

16,723,182

 

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net

9,480

 

10,628

 

297,959

 

348,491

 

Right-of-use assets

12,462

 

9,853

 

391,665

 

323,076

 

Intangible assets

114,918

 

103,238

 

3,611,872

 

3,385,159

 

Deferred income tax assets

10,374

 

12,070

 

326,041

 

395,788

 

Other non-current assets

138,708

 

153,367

 

4,359,610

 

5,028,915

 

Total non-current assets

285,942

 

289,156

 

8,987,147

 

9,481,429

 

Total Assets

825,838

 

799,165

 

25,956,086

 

26,204,611

 

 
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable

39,461

 

40,288

 

1,240,250

 

1,321,038

 

Other payables

49,976

 

50,564

 

1,579,935

 

1,641,273

 

Current income tax liabilities

12,630

 

11,120

 

396,959

 

364,626

 

Lease liabilities - current

4,350

 

3,830

 

136,733

 

125,574

 

Other current liabilities

8,518

 

5,900

 

267,733

 

193,449

 

Total current liabilities

114,935

 

111,702

 

3,621,610

 

3,645,960

 

Non-current Liabilities
Lease liabilities - non-current

8,111

 

6,023

 

254,932

 

197,502

 

Total non-current liabilities

8,111

 

6,023

 

254,932

 

197,502

 

Equity
Ordinary shares

26,388

 

26,730

 

800,578

 

811,601

 

Capital reserves

112,239

 

135,718

 

3,409,213

 

4,169,642

 

Retained earnings

612,930

 

570,028

 

18,316,928

 

16,999,192

 

Other equity

(2,246

)

(4,189

)

1,067,030

 

1,892,540

 

Treasury shares

(46,519

)

(46,847

)

(1,514,205

)

(1,511,826

)

Total equity

702,792

 

681,440

 

22,079,544

 

22,361,149

 

Total liabilities and equity

825,838

 

799,165

 

25,956,086

 

26,204,611

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2024		 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income tax for the year

95,969

 

87,355

 

2,982,394

 

2,807,161

 

Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)

24,792

 

22,087

 

773,025

 

709,198

 

Loss on disposal of equipment

-

 

23

 

-

 

736

 

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

-

 

356

 

-

 

11,444

 

Share-based compensation cost

18,620

 

28,617

 

580,119

 

908,244

 

Interest income

(8,973

)

(10,851

)

(279,202

)

(348,613

)

Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows

34,439

 

40,232

 

1,073,942

 

1,281,009

 

Accounts receivable

(11,395

)

6,392

 

(358,139

)

209,591

 

Inventories

6,210

 

1,425

 

195,177

 

46,723

 

Other current assets

(18,401

)

(26,278

)

(567,968

)

(809,135

)

Net changes in assets relating to operating activities

(23,586

)

(18,461

)

(730,930

)

(552,821

)

Accounts payable

(827

)

(10,739

)

(25,996

)

(352,146

)

Accrued expenses

(4,182

)

631

 

(131,441

)

20,691

 

Other current liabilities

2,619

 

(1,182

)

82,307

 

(38,749

)

Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities

(2,390

)

(11,290

)

(75,130

)

(370,204

)

Cash inflow generated from operations

104,432

 

97,836

 

3,250,276

 

3,165,145

 

Interest received

8,973

 

10,851

 

279,202

 

348,613

 

Income taxes paid

(5,577

)

(6,101

)

(173,904

)

(195,899

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

107,828

 

102,586

 

3,355,574

 

3,317,859

 

Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of equipment

(4,462

)

(4,362

)

(139,135

)

(140,059

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(145

)

(377

)

(4,519

)

(12,106

)

Decrease in refundable deposits

4,067

 

4,544

 

127,833

 

148,979

 

Increase in other prepayments

(9,791

)

(18,769

)

(305,278

)

(602,670

)

Acquisition of business combinations

(9,000

)

-

 

(292,410

)

-

 

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(19,331

)

(18,964

)

(613,509

)

(605,856

)

Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities

(4,211

)

(4,023

)

(131,303

)

(129,164

)

Purchase of treasury shares

(45,790

)

(28,581

)

(1,497,643

)

(926,309

)

Treasury shares reissued to employees

23,576

 

26,395

 

757,965

 

807,932

 

Distribution of cash dividends

(40,339

)

(32,487

)

(1,294,697

)

(1,015,560

)

Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation

83

 

66

 

2,562

 

2,072

 

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(66,681

)

(38,630

)

(2,163,116

)

(1,261,029

)

Effect of exchange rate changes

3,778

 

(178

)

(211,328

)

593,327

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

25,594

 

44,814

 

367,621

 

2,044,301

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

321,193

 

276,379

 

10,531,902

 

8,487,601

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

346,787

 

321,193

 

10,899,523

 

10,531,902

 

 


Contacts

Parade Technologies
Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109
ir@paradetech.com