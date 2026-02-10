Parade Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q425 consolidated revenue US$125.22 million, compared with US$127.41 million in the year-ago quarter

Q425 consolidated net income US$17.53 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.22 (NT$6.97) and US$0.22 (NT$6.94), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2025, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Consolidated revenue was US$125.22 million and consolidated net income was US$17.53 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.22 (NT$6.97) and US$0.22 (NT$6.94), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$127.41 million and consolidated net income of US$21.30 million, or US$0.27 (NT$8.69) and US$0.27 (NT$8.66) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2025 consolidated revenue decreased 14.32% sequentially and was down 1.72% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$52.63 million, representing a decrease of 15.27% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 2.11% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2025. Consolidated revenue was US$531.09 million, representing an increase of 5.00% from US$505.81 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$226.01 million and operating income was US$87.20 million. Net income for fiscal year 2025 was US$87.75 million, or US$1.11 (NT$34.51) per basic share and US$1.10 (NT$34.31) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$80.68 million, or US$1.01 (NT$32.55) per basic share and US$1.01 (NT$32.39) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

On November 11, 2025, Parade introduced the TC1316V device, the world’s first fully integrated AEC-Q100 qualified embedded DisplayPort (eDP) Touch with Tcon Embedded Driver (TTED). This new device targets next-generation automotive cockpit LCD displays requiring high resolution and high refresh rates. The TC1316V combines Parade’s broad portfolio of patented touchscreen technology and market proven eDP Tcon, in-cell and high-speed signal technology, to provide excellent picture quality and responsive touch performance. The TC1316V leverages Parade’s TrueTouch™ patented technology and design expertise, built on the experience of shipping over one billion touch devices and proven in-cell performance from the consumer notebook market. The device delivers superior EMI suppression, low power consumption and advanced signal processing algorithms to ensure reliable and responsive touch for the automotive cabin.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026:

Revenue: US$119.75 ~132.25 Million

Gross Margin: 40% ~44%

Operating Expense: US$33.0 ~36.0 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2025 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries. The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 125,217 146,144 125,217 127,413 531,087 505,808 3,887,990 4,377,025 3,887,990 4,120,533 16,531,048 16,245,645 Cost of goods sold 72,590 84,033 72,590 73,651 305,082 290,864 2,253,952 2,516,771 2,253,952 2,381,895 9,496,312 9,342,425 Gross profit 52,627 62,111 52,627 53,762 226,005 214,944 1,634,038 1,860,254 1,634,038 1,738,638 7,034,736 6,903,220 Research & development expenses 23,902 23,387 23,902 21,983 93,378 90,739 742,130 700,435 742,130 710,934 2,909,870 2,913,474 Sales & marketing expenses 7,242 7,117 7,242 6,492 27,192 28,472 224,869 213,165 224,869 209,940 846,748 913,994 General & administrative expenses 4,383 4,485 4,383 4,727 18,237 19,429 136,082 134,356 136,082 152,869 568,965 623,672 Total operating expenses 35,527 34,989 35,527 33,202 138,807 138,640 1,103,081 1,047,956 1,103,081 1,073,743 4,325,583 4,451,140 Operating income 17,100 27,122 17,100 20,560 87,198 76,304 530,957 812,298 530,957 664,895 2,709,153 2,452,080 Non-operating income 2,084 2,309 2,084 2,586 8,771 11,051 64,712 69,163 64,712 83,646 273,241 355,081 Income before income taxes 19,184 29,431 19,184 23,146 95,969 87,355 595,669 881,461 595,669 748,541 2,982,394 2,807,161 Income tax expense 1,652 2,188 1,652 1,842 8,215 6,678 51,293 65,541 51,293 59,574 255,681 215,038 Net income 17,532 27,243 17,532 21,304 87,754 80,677 544,376 815,920 544,376 688,967 2,726,713 2,592,123 EPS - Basic (In Dollar) $0.22 $0.35 $0.22 $0.27 $1.11 $1.01 $6.97 $10.45 $6.97 $8.69 $34.51 $32.55 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 78,059 78,059 78,059 79,263 79,020 79,625 78,059 78,059 78,059 79,263 79,020 79,625 EPS - Diluted (In Dollar) $0.22 $0.35 $0.22 $0.27 $1.10 $1.01 $6.94 $10.43 $6.94 $8.66 $34.31 $32.39 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 78,384 78,230 78,384 79,541 79,464 80,021 78,384 78,230 78,384 79,541 79,464 80,021

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2024 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 346,787 321,193 10,899,523 10,531,902 Accounts receivable, net 59,106 47,711 1,857,706 1,564,455 Inventories, net 115,250 121,460 3,622,307 3,982,669 Other current assets 18,753 19,645 589,403 644,156 Total current assets 539,896 510,009 16,968,939 16,723,182 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 9,480 10,628 297,959 348,491 Right-of-use assets 12,462 9,853 391,665 323,076 Intangible assets 114,918 103,238 3,611,872 3,385,159 Deferred income tax assets 10,374 12,070 326,041 395,788 Other non-current assets 138,708 153,367 4,359,610 5,028,915 Total non-current assets 285,942 289,156 8,987,147 9,481,429 Total Assets 825,838 799,165 25,956,086 26,204,611 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 39,461 40,288 1,240,250 1,321,038 Other payables 49,976 50,564 1,579,935 1,641,273 Current income tax liabilities 12,630 11,120 396,959 364,626 Lease liabilities - current 4,350 3,830 136,733 125,574 Other current liabilities 8,518 5,900 267,733 193,449 Total current liabilities 114,935 111,702 3,621,610 3,645,960 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities - non-current 8,111 6,023 254,932 197,502 Total non-current liabilities 8,111 6,023 254,932 197,502 Equity Ordinary shares 26,388 26,730 800,578 811,601 Capital reserves 112,239 135,718 3,409,213 4,169,642 Retained earnings 612,930 570,028 18,316,928 16,999,192 Other equity (2,246 ) (4,189 ) 1,067,030 1,892,540 Treasury shares (46,519 ) (46,847 ) (1,514,205 ) (1,511,826 ) Total equity 702,792 681,440 22,079,544 22,361,149 Total liabilities and equity 825,838 799,165 25,956,086 26,204,611

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2024 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the year 95,969 87,355 2,982,394 2,807,161 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 24,792 22,087 773,025 709,198 Loss on disposal of equipment - 23 - 736 Loss on disposal of intangible assets - 356 - 11,444 Share-based compensation cost 18,620 28,617 580,119 908,244 Interest income (8,973 ) (10,851 ) (279,202 ) (348,613 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 34,439 40,232 1,073,942 1,281,009 Accounts receivable (11,395 ) 6,392 (358,139 ) 209,591 Inventories 6,210 1,425 195,177 46,723 Other current assets (18,401 ) (26,278 ) (567,968 ) (809,135 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (23,586 ) (18,461 ) (730,930 ) (552,821 ) Accounts payable (827 ) (10,739 ) (25,996 ) (352,146 ) Accrued expenses (4,182 ) 631 (131,441 ) 20,691 Other current liabilities 2,619 (1,182 ) 82,307 (38,749 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (2,390 ) (11,290 ) (75,130 ) (370,204 ) Cash inflow generated from operations 104,432 97,836 3,250,276 3,165,145 Interest received 8,973 10,851 279,202 348,613 Income taxes paid (5,577 ) (6,101 ) (173,904 ) (195,899 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 107,828 102,586 3,355,574 3,317,859 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (4,462 ) (4,362 ) (139,135 ) (140,059 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (145 ) (377 ) (4,519 ) (12,106 ) Decrease in refundable deposits 4,067 4,544 127,833 148,979 Increase in other prepayments (9,791 ) (18,769 ) (305,278 ) (602,670 ) Acquisition of business combinations (9,000 ) - (292,410 ) - Net cash flows used in investing activities (19,331 ) (18,964 ) (613,509 ) (605,856 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (4,211 ) (4,023 ) (131,303 ) (129,164 ) Purchase of treasury shares (45,790 ) (28,581 ) (1,497,643 ) (926,309 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 23,576 26,395 757,965 807,932 Distribution of cash dividends (40,339 ) (32,487 ) (1,294,697 ) (1,015,560 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 83 66 2,562 2,072 Net cash flows used in financing activities (66,681 ) (38,630 ) (2,163,116 ) (1,261,029 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 3,778 (178 ) (211,328 ) 593,327 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 25,594 44,814 367,621 2,044,301 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 321,193 276,379 10,531,902 8,487,601 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 346,787 321,193 10,899,523 10,531,902

Parade Technologies

Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109

ir@paradetech.com