Parade Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:
- Q425 consolidated revenue US$125.22 million, compared with US$127.41 million in the year-ago quarter
- Q425 consolidated net income US$17.53 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.22 (NT$6.97) and US$0.22 (NT$6.94), respectively
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2025, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.
Consolidated revenue was US$125.22 million and consolidated net income was US$17.53 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.22 (NT$6.97) and US$0.22 (NT$6.94), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$127.41 million and consolidated net income of US$21.30 million, or US$0.27 (NT$8.69) and US$0.27 (NT$8.66) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2025 consolidated revenue decreased 14.32% sequentially and was down 1.72% year-over-year.
The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$52.63 million, representing a decrease of 15.27% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 2.11% compared to the same quarter of last year.
The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2025. Consolidated revenue was US$531.09 million, representing an increase of 5.00% from US$505.81 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$226.01 million and operating income was US$87.20 million. Net income for fiscal year 2025 was US$87.75 million, or US$1.11 (NT$34.51) per basic share and US$1.10 (NT$34.31) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$80.68 million, or US$1.01 (NT$32.55) per basic share and US$1.01 (NT$32.39) per fully diluted share in the prior year.
On November 11, 2025, Parade introduced the TC1316V device, the world’s first fully integrated AEC-Q100 qualified embedded DisplayPort (eDP) Touch with Tcon Embedded Driver (TTED). This new device targets next-generation automotive cockpit LCD displays requiring high resolution and high refresh rates. The TC1316V combines Parade’s broad portfolio of patented touchscreen technology and market proven eDP Tcon, in-cell and high-speed signal technology, to provide excellent picture quality and responsive touch performance. The TC1316V leverages Parade’s TrueTouch™ patented technology and design expertise, built on the experience of shipping over one billion touch devices and proven in-cell performance from the consumer notebook market. The device delivers superior EMI suppression, low power consumption and advanced signal processing algorithms to ensure reliable and responsive touch for the automotive cabin.
Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026:
- Revenue: US$119.75 ~132.25 Million
- Gross Margin: 40% ~44%
- Operating Expense: US$33.0 ~36.0 Million
The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2025 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.
About Parade Technologies, Ltd.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.
In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.
Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.
|Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.
The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Twelve Months ended
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Twelve Months ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
|Revenue
125,217
146,144
125,217
127,413
531,087
505,808
3,887,990
4,377,025
3,887,990
4,120,533
16,531,048
16,245,645
|Cost of goods sold
72,590
84,033
72,590
73,651
305,082
290,864
2,253,952
2,516,771
2,253,952
2,381,895
9,496,312
9,342,425
|Gross profit
52,627
62,111
52,627
53,762
226,005
214,944
1,634,038
1,860,254
1,634,038
1,738,638
7,034,736
6,903,220
|Research & development expenses
23,902
23,387
23,902
21,983
93,378
90,739
742,130
700,435
742,130
710,934
2,909,870
2,913,474
|Sales & marketing expenses
7,242
7,117
7,242
6,492
27,192
28,472
224,869
213,165
224,869
209,940
846,748
913,994
|General & administrative expenses
4,383
4,485
4,383
4,727
18,237
19,429
136,082
134,356
136,082
152,869
568,965
623,672
|Total operating expenses
35,527
34,989
35,527
33,202
138,807
138,640
1,103,081
1,047,956
1,103,081
1,073,743
4,325,583
4,451,140
|Operating income
17,100
27,122
17,100
20,560
87,198
76,304
530,957
812,298
530,957
664,895
2,709,153
2,452,080
|Non-operating income
2,084
2,309
2,084
2,586
8,771
11,051
64,712
69,163
64,712
83,646
273,241
355,081
|Income before income taxes
19,184
29,431
19,184
23,146
95,969
87,355
595,669
881,461
595,669
748,541
2,982,394
2,807,161
|Income tax expense
1,652
2,188
1,652
1,842
8,215
6,678
51,293
65,541
51,293
59,574
255,681
215,038
|Net income
17,532
27,243
17,532
21,304
87,754
80,677
544,376
815,920
544,376
688,967
2,726,713
2,592,123
|EPS - Basic (In Dollar)
$0.22
$0.35
$0.22
$0.27
$1.11
$1.01
$6.97
$10.45
$6.97
$8.69
$34.51
$32.55
|Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)
78,059
78,059
78,059
79,263
79,020
79,625
78,059
78,059
78,059
79,263
79,020
79,625
|EPS - Diluted (In Dollar)
$0.22
$0.35
$0.22
$0.27
$1.10
$1.01
$6.94
$10.43
$6.94
$8.66
$34.31
$32.39
|Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)
78,384
78,230
78,384
79,541
79,464
80,021
78,384
78,230
78,384
79,541
79,464
80,021
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2024
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
|Current assets
|Cash & cash equivalents
346,787
321,193
10,899,523
10,531,902
|Accounts receivable, net
59,106
47,711
1,857,706
1,564,455
|Inventories, net
115,250
121,460
3,622,307
3,982,669
|Other current assets
18,753
19,645
589,403
644,156
|Total current assets
539,896
510,009
16,968,939
16,723,182
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
9,480
10,628
297,959
348,491
|Right-of-use assets
12,462
9,853
391,665
323,076
|Intangible assets
114,918
103,238
3,611,872
3,385,159
|Deferred income tax assets
10,374
12,070
326,041
395,788
|Other non-current assets
138,708
153,367
4,359,610
5,028,915
|Total non-current assets
285,942
289,156
8,987,147
9,481,429
|Total Assets
825,838
799,165
25,956,086
26,204,611
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
39,461
40,288
1,240,250
1,321,038
|Other payables
49,976
50,564
1,579,935
1,641,273
|Current income tax liabilities
12,630
11,120
396,959
364,626
|Lease liabilities - current
4,350
3,830
136,733
125,574
|Other current liabilities
8,518
5,900
267,733
193,449
|Total current liabilities
114,935
111,702
3,621,610
3,645,960
|Non-current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities - non-current
8,111
6,023
254,932
197,502
|Total non-current liabilities
8,111
6,023
254,932
197,502
|Equity
|Ordinary shares
26,388
26,730
800,578
811,601
|Capital reserves
112,239
135,718
3,409,213
4,169,642
|Retained earnings
612,930
570,028
18,316,928
16,999,192
|Other equity
(2,246
)
(4,189
)
1,067,030
1,892,540
|Treasury shares
(46,519
)
(46,847
)
(1,514,205
)
(1,511,826
)
|Total equity
702,792
681,440
22,079,544
22,361,149
|Total liabilities and equity
825,838
799,165
25,956,086
26,204,611
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2024
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Income before income tax for the year
95,969
87,355
2,982,394
2,807,161
|Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)
24,792
22,087
773,025
709,198
|Loss on disposal of equipment
-
23
-
736
|Loss on disposal of intangible assets
-
356
-
11,444
|Share-based compensation cost
18,620
28,617
580,119
908,244
|Interest income
(8,973
)
(10,851
)
(279,202
)
(348,613
)
|Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows
34,439
40,232
1,073,942
1,281,009
|Accounts receivable
(11,395
)
6,392
(358,139
)
209,591
|Inventories
6,210
1,425
195,177
46,723
|Other current assets
(18,401
)
(26,278
)
(567,968
)
(809,135
)
|Net changes in assets relating to operating activities
(23,586
)
(18,461
)
(730,930
)
(552,821
)
|Accounts payable
(827
)
(10,739
)
(25,996
)
(352,146
)
|Accrued expenses
(4,182
)
631
(131,441
)
20,691
|Other current liabilities
2,619
(1,182
)
82,307
(38,749
)
|Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities
(2,390
)
(11,290
)
(75,130
)
(370,204
)
|Cash inflow generated from operations
104,432
97,836
3,250,276
3,165,145
|Interest received
8,973
10,851
279,202
348,613
|Income taxes paid
(5,577
)
(6,101
)
(173,904
)
(195,899
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
107,828
102,586
3,355,574
3,317,859
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment
(4,462
)
(4,362
)
(139,135
)
(140,059
)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
(145
)
(377
)
(4,519
)
(12,106
)
|Decrease in refundable deposits
4,067
4,544
127,833
148,979
|Increase in other prepayments
(9,791
)
(18,769
)
(305,278
)
(602,670
)
|Acquisition of business combinations
(9,000
)
-
(292,410
)
-
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
(19,331
)
(18,964
)
(613,509
)
(605,856
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(4,211
)
(4,023
)
(131,303
)
(129,164
)
|Purchase of treasury shares
(45,790
)
(28,581
)
(1,497,643
)
(926,309
)
|Treasury shares reissued to employees
23,576
26,395
757,965
807,932
|Distribution of cash dividends
(40,339
)
(32,487
)
(1,294,697
)
(1,015,560
)
|Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation
83
66
2,562
2,072
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
(66,681
)
(38,630
)
(2,163,116
)
(1,261,029
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
3,778
(178
)
(211,328
)
593,327
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
25,594
44,814
367,621
2,044,301
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
321,193
276,379
10,531,902
8,487,601
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
346,787
321,193
10,899,523
10,531,902
Contacts
Parade Technologies
Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109
ir@paradetech.com