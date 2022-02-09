Parade Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q421 consolidated revenue US$194.26 million, compared with US$148.29 million in the year-ago quarter

Q421 consolidated net income US$52.60 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.66 (NT$18.42) and US$0.65 (NT$18.08), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2021, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Consolidated revenue was US$194.26 million and consolidated net income was US$52.60 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.66 (NT$18.42) and US$0.65 (NT$18.08), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$148.29 million and consolidated net income of US$33.29 million, or US$0.42 (NT$12.12) and US$0.41 (NT$11.88) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2021 consolidated revenue increased 1.32% sequentially and was up 31.00% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$93.98 million, representing a decrease of 0.17% from the previous quarter and an increase of 45.56% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2021. Consolidated revenue was US$714.33 million, representing an increase of 37.81% from US$518.34 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$340.60 million and operating income was US$208.37 million. Net income for fiscal year 2021 was US$187.44 million, or US$2.37 (NT$66.29) per basic share and US$2.32 (NT$64.79) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$118.95 million, or US$1.52 (NT$44.86) per basic share and US$1.48 (NT$43.73) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022:

Revenue: US$193.5 ~212.5 Million

Gross Margin: 44.5% ~48.5%

Operating Expense:

US$33 ~36 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 194,255 191,718 194,255 148,287 714,334 518,336 5,406,120 5,341,284 5,406,120 4,263,263 19,994,646 15,279,588 Cost of goods sold 100,279 97,582 100,279 83,727 373,739 289,999 2,790,774 2,718,646 2,790,774 2,407,154 10,463,279 8,547,608 Gross profit 93,976 94,136 93,976 64,560 340,595 228,337 2,615,346 2,622,638 2,615,346 1,856,109 9,531,367 6,731,980 Research & development expenses 20,420 19,875 20,420 17,094 76,886 62,633 568,288 553,710 568,288 491,457 2,152,636 1,848,443 Sales & marketing expenses 8,005 8,496 8,005 6,671 31,703 23,187 222,773 236,709 222,773 191,796 887,522 683,701 General & administrative expenses 6,429 6,322 6,429 4,686 23,635 17,483 178,932 176,126 178,932 134,724 661,551 515,969 Total operating expenses 34,854 34,693 34,854 28,451 132,224 103,303 969,993 966,545 969,993 817,977 3,701,709 3,048,113 Operating income 59,122 59,443 59,122 36,109 208,371 125,034 1,645,353 1,656,093 1,645,353 1,038,132 5,829,658 3,683,867 Non-operating income and (expenses) (170 ) (46 ) (170 ) (388 ) (750 ) 485 (4,721 ) (1,310 ) (4,721 ) (11,147 ) (21,125 ) 15,160 Income before income taxes 58,952 59,397 58,952 35,721 207,621 125,519 1,640,632 1,654,783 1,640,632 1,026,985 5,808,533 3,699,027 Income tax expense 6,352 6,060 6,352 2,429 20,180 6,571 176,784 168,809 176,784 69,815 564,026 193,231 Net income 52,600 53,337 52,600 33,292 187,441 118,948 1,463,848 1,485,974 1,463,848 957,170 5,244,507 3,505,796 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $ 0.66 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.42 $ 2.37 $ 1.52 $ 18.42 $ 18.71 $ 18.42 $ 12.12 $ 66.29 $ 44.86 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 79,491 79,424 # 79,491 78,955 79,114 78,156 79,491 79,424 79,491 78,955 79,114 78,156 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.41 $ 2.32 $ 1.48 $ 18.08 $ 18.34 $ 18.08 $ 11.88 $ 64.79 $ 43.73 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 80,973 81,021 80,973 80,562 80,952 80,161 80,973 81,021 80,973 80,562 80,952 80,161

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 332,433 299,146 9,201,743 8,519,679 Accounts receivable, net 50,383 55,433 1,394,595 1,578,725 Inventories, net 75,779 56,707 2,097,554 1,615,012 Other current assets 21,203 16,998 586,897 484,108 Total current assets 479,798 428,284 13,280,789 12,197,524 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 17,625 12,874 487,868 366,648 Right-of-use assets 8,474 8,771 234,571 249,796 Intangible assets 109,979 112,754 3,044,207 3,211,223 Deferred income tax assets 8,817 6,694 244,042 190,661 Other non-current assets 75,636 12,385 2,093,609 352,725 Total non-current assets 220,531 153,478 6,104,297 4,371,053 Total Assets 700,329 581,762 19,385,086 16,568,577 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 40,846 43,570 1,130,616 1,240,882 Other payables 90,291 58,599 2,519,249 1,706,070 Current income tax liabilities 27,474 18,538 760,472 527,976 Lease liabilities – current 3,575 2,662 98,945 75,801 Other current liabilities 10,043 5,624 278,009 160,159 Total current liabilities 172,229 128,993 4,787,291 3,710,888 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 4,900 6,109 135,625 173,995 Total non-current liabilities 4,900 6,109 135,625 173,995 Equity Ordinary shares 26,634 26,604 808,638 807,803 Capital reserves 143,754 137,586 4,319,491 4,152,210 Retained earnings 433,068 324,547 12,970,276 9,890,935 Other equity (23,915 ) (36,108 ) (2,070,966 ) (1,999,547 ) Treasury shares (56,341 ) (5,969 ) (1,565,269 ) (167,707 ) Total equity 523,200 446,660 14,462,170 12,683,694 Total liabilities and equity 700,329 581,762 19,385,086 16,568,577

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the year 207,621 125,519 5,808,533 3,699,027 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 25,509 16,244 714,503 480,020 Loss on disposal of equipment 86 – 2,417 – Share-based compensation cost 14,303 18,783 424,619 566,708 Interest income (96 ) (963 ) (2,685 ) (28,885 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 39,802 34,064 1,138,854 1,017,843 Accounts receivable 5,050 (15,488 ) 139,785 (441,109 ) Inventories (19,072 ) (25,226 ) (527,908 ) (718,449 ) Other current assets 804 (6,271 ) 22,249 (178,585 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (13,218 ) (46,985 ) (365,874 ) (1,338,143 ) Accounts payable (2,724 ) 17,347 (75,409 ) 494,026 Other payables 15,396 9,505 426,155 270,701 Other current liabilities 4,420 (718 ) 122,349 (20,439 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities 17,092 26,134 473,095 744,288 Cash provided by operations 251,297 138,733 7,054,608 4,123,015 Interest received 96 963 2,685 28,459 Income taxes paid (17,010 ) (11,844 ) (476,455 ) (349,981 ) Income taxes received 2 – 52 13 Net cash provided by operating activities 234,385 127,852 6,580,890 3,801,506 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (10,584 ) (7,680 ) (296,457 ) (226,959 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (395 ) (6,102 ) (11,065 ) (7,508 ) Increase in refundable deposits (66,269 ) (322 ) (1,834,320 ) (9,182 ) Increase in other prepayments (7,968 ) (8,725 ) (223,186 ) (257,825 ) Acquisition of business combinations – (37,169 ) – (1,112,458 ) Net cash used in investing activities (85,216 ) (59,998 ) (2,365,028 ) (1,613,932 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 271 529 7,583 15,632 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (3,899 ) (2,560 ) (109,202 ) (75,647 ) Purchase of treasury shares (61,424 ) (5,969 ) (1,707,978 ) (167,707 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 11,052 3,296 310,416 101,725 Distribution of cash dividends (59,474 ) (39,369 ) (1,752,708 ) (1,216,887 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 62 56 1,881 1,685 Net cash used in financing activities (113,412 ) (44,017 ) (3,250,008 ) (1,341,199 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,470 ) 4,930 (283,790 ) (432,696 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 33,287 28,766 682,064 413,679 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 299,146 270,380 8,519,679 8,106,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 332,433 299,146 9,201,743 8,519,679

