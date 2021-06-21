Parade Technologies Introduces Automotive Grade DisplayPort™ Retimer

Automotive AEC-Q100 Qualified DisplayPort Retimer Includes 2:1 Input Mux and Support for DisplayPort Link Rates up to 8.1 Gbps

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface, video display, and touch controller IC supplier, today announced the availability of its PS8461 retimer device in an automotive grade, the PS8461V. Using a retimer function, the PS8461V provides jitter cleaning of a DisplayPort™ video transport to increase signal reach, improve data reliability, and increased resilience to crosstalk and other electrical interference. The PS8461V is AEC-Q100 grade 2 certified with a -40° to 105°C operating temperature range.

The PS8461V provides two DisplayPort inputs to allow selection between two video sources and supports up to the DisplayPort HBR3 link rate of 8.1Gbps. The PS8461V uses an advanced input equalizer to overcome signal distortion resulting PCB trace and cable signal loss, followed by a retimer function to remove timing jitter and re-clock the video display stream to its original signal integrity. The PS8461V is compliant with the latest DisplayPort 2.0 specification including support of the DisplayPort LTTPR (Link Training Tunable PHY Repeater) protocol to facilitate link training.

“The automotive industry is responding to consumer demands for updated displays in their next vehicles,” notes Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “The PS8461V is one example of a high-performance, consumer-oriented display product that Parade is making available for the automotive industry, and we plan to continue the roll-out of such automotive grade product options.”

The PS8461V is packaged in a 5x10mm 66-pin QFN which is RoHS compliant and halogen-free.

Availability

The PS8461V is available for production now.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Parade Technologies, Inc.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of increasingly used high-speed and display interface standards used in network and storage systems, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and display panels. Parade is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (TPEx) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of signal conditioning IC products serves the growing demand for high speed data integrity solutions for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, USB, and PCI Express interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that enable competitive system capabilities. Parade is also a key contributor to industry standards development organizations. The company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior signal integrity as well as improved system integration and power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

