Paracrine to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2022

Paracrine is an emerging biotechnology company developing a first-in-class, device-based, autologous cell therapy. Paracrine’s cell therapy platform bears the promise of cost-effectively addressing common, underlying pathology of several debilitating chronic diseases due to its unique multi-prong mechanisms of action. The company has an FDA approved IDE for the pivotal ASCEND Trial in patients with non-healing diabetic foot ulcers, the STAR II pivotal trial IDE is currently under review at FDA for hand dysfunction due to scleroderma and an IDE is being prepared for submission later this year for the ATHENA III trial in patients with chronic heart failure.

Christopher Calhoun, CEO of Paracrine, will present an overview of the company and the technology as well as provide more detail on Paracrine’s progress in advancing three medically unaddressed chronic diseases in late-stage clinical trials.

“Biotech Showcase™ offers us a great way to connect with more than 400 global medtech and biotech focused investors through the PartneringONE® portal,” commented Mr. Calhoun. “And this is a great platform to share the exciting work we are doing in advancing late-stage trials in multiple clinical indications.”

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during one of the industry’s largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

“We are delighted that Paracrine will be presenting at Biotech Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. “Biotech Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery.”

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 14th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

ABOUT PARACRINE

Paracrine, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company developing the world’s first device-based autologous multifactorial cell therapy platform to treat debilitating chronic conditions. Paracrine’s cell therapy platform bears the promise of cost-effectively addressing common underlying pathology of several debilitating chronic diseases due to its unique multi-prong mechanisms of action. The company is advancing multiple late-stage IDE clinical trials in the U.S. based on robust prior data.

