PAR Technology Showcases New Products at FSTEC

Introducing PAR Phase®, PAR Infinity®, and PAR Helix™ to the PAR Product Portfolio

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for restaurants, announced today that it will be showcasing new product offerings at the leading restaurant technology tradeshow, FSTEC in Grapevine, TX on September 12th-14th.

PAR will be located at Booth #309 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and PAR’s leading loyalty solution provider, Punchh will also be attending FSTEC located at booth #217.

PAR will be showcasing the below new products:

PAR Phase® – Designed to handle all the phases of your business.

Ready for your innovative leaps in AI and fraud prevention

Featuring multiple form factors without compromising on speed and power

Toolless features make upgrades and service easy and fast

Paired with PAR’s best-in-class hardware installation, advanced exchange and professional services

PAR Infinity® – Hardware as a Service for counter and kitchen, including the new PAR Helix™, PAR KDS, and PAR Services.

Introducing the new PAR Helix terminal, built with restaurants in mind and is designed to stay ahead of technology disruptions and changes.

Restaurant Products and Services that address the entire lifecycle of your technology

Single monthly subscription with no upfront capital

Minimizes operational interruptions due to technology

PAR becomes the restaurant’s IT staff

Additionally, PAR will be showcasing the below products and services at FSTEC:

Punchh®: A Data-Driven Platform that Converts Unknown Buyers into Brand Superfans

A Best-in-Class Loyalty Cloud

Industry-leading Offer Management

SKU-Level POS Integration

Real-time Segmentation

Native AI & Machine Learning

Powers 37 of the Top 100 Restaurant Brands

PAR Brink POS® – Your all-in-one POS Solution.

The largest integration ecosystem in the industry

Enterprise reporting that provides transparency to help you manage your business

Securely hosted in the cloud

Multi-unit management that scales with you as you grow

PAR Data Central® – Fully mobile back-office software built for multi-unit restaurants.

Powerful, insightful, and configurable reporting

Maximizes profitability by managing the costliest areas: Labor and Food Costs

Integration with leading POS, accounting, suppliers, HR, payroll, vendors

Workflows at the fingertips of employees, managers, franchisees, and franchisors

Services that support implementation, education, and the restaurant’s on-going success

PAR Drive-Thru – All-in-one communication system that combines unmatched sound clarity with rock-solid reliability.

Minimize Drive-Thru downtime with a modular headset design

with a modular headset design Stay aware of the battery life of your headsets with smart batteries

Enjoy enhanced noise cancellation and volume amplification

Extended range capabilities for outdoor line busting, curbside pick-up and more

Combined with an amazing warranty, genuine PAR parts and PAR services

PAR Payment Services – A bold new service transforming Payment Processing.

Hardware & Services Funding that eliminate upfront (CAPEX) costs

Works with PAR Pay

Works with Third-Party Gateways and Devices

24x7x365 Support

PAR Kitchen – Cohesive kitchen system that was designed to work together.

Multiple mounting options and configurations that fit into any kitchen layout

Redesign the bump bar layout to accommodate business and staff workflows

Industrial grade design that was built from the ground up for the kitchen environment

Paired with PAR’s best-in-class hardware installation, advanced exchange, and professional services

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY



For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

