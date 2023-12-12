PAR Technology Partners With DoorDash To Create Seamless Ordering Environment

New PAR MENU and PAR Brink POS® integration with DoorDash optimizes digital ordering and delivery operations in the United States

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and leader in unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, has partnered with on-demand delivery platform DoorDash. This collaboration is dedicated to advancing the restaurant industry by improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, further expanding PAR’s ecosystem to include over 500 integrations, the largest in the industry.





In a time when dining expectations extend beyond a restaurant’s four walls, factors such as delivery speed, ordering flexibility, and the overall dining experience play crucial roles. However, these preferences present a critical challenge to the restaurant industry. This new partnership addresses the challenge head-on by seamlessly integrating DoorDash with PAR Brink POS®, a cloud-based point-of-sale software, and MENU Link, a marketplace order management solution within PAR MENU ecosystem for omnichannel ordering.

“We live in a world where digital-savvy consumers demand seamless digital experiences,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR. “Our partnership with DoorDash unifies the ordering landscape and simplifies restaurant tech stacks. This enables faster and smoother operations for all stakeholders without compromising guest satisfaction.”

The integration of PAR’s MENU with DoorDash’s marketplace capabilities empowers enterprise restaurants by automatically processing orders through PAR Brink POS®. This provides centralized control over menu offerings, dynamic pricing for different channels, store-level information, and sales tracking. Simultaneously, restaurants can leverage the PAR partner ecosystem to consolidate tech stacks, enabling more efficient operations through a single, integrated platform.

To learn more about the recent joint effort and view all partnerships and integrations, please visit partech.com.

About PAR Technology



For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Media

Christopher R. Byrnes, PAR Technology



Phone: 315-743-8376



Email: chris_byrnes@partech.com

www.partech.com