PAR Technology Introduces PAR Phase™

-The Company’s New Flagship POS Hardware Terminal Built for Innovators-

The next-generation terminal is one of the first POS terminals based on 11th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro®, and Intel® Celeron® processors, putting it at the forefront of advanced tech in the market.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants and a leading supplier of point-of-sale (POS) hardware, and services for the restaurant industry, today announced the launch of its new flagship POS hardware, PAR Phase™. Built with the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro®, and Intel® Celeron® processors, PAR Phase™ enables restaurants to invest in technology today that will be ready for innovative leaps down the line and maximizes restaurants’ tech lifecycle by expanding timeframes for technology refreshes.





Maximize ROI

PAR Phase allows owner-operators to meet software infrastructure specs while delivering flexible engagement options for crew and guests alike. The technology also features toolless options and simplified access, creating a fast and easy platform. Restaurant operators have the option to take the experience to another level by pairing PAR Phase with PAR’s hardware service offerings to minimize downtime and maximize guest experiences.

Traditional Reliability with a Modern Twist

Because atmosphere is an important consideration in any restaurant, PAR Phase offers different form factors without compromising on technology or reliability, and for restaurants with aesthetics in mind, there are design options to match and compliment any individual brand.

“For restaurants who are getting ready for technological leaps such as AI and fraud prevention, PAR Phase is the natural next step in the evolution of their operation,” said Savneet Singh, President and CEO of PAR Technology Corp. and President of ParTech, Inc. “PAR Phase delivers the power and speed operators need right now, but also built to anticipate the demands of emerging technologies.”

“Today’s hospitality industry demands powerful computing solutions to better serve its customers while addressing the changing technology landscape,” said Alec Gefrides, General Manager, Retail, Banking, Hospitality and Education, at Intel. “11th Generation Intel Core Processors offer the right combination of low power and high-performance multi-core processing to help restaurant owners deliver an enhanced user experience including high order accuracy, fast transactions times, and the opportunity for additional advertising space through the POS terminal.”

Never Compromising, Always Ready

PAR Phase is the result of over 40 years of POS experience and is designed from the ground up for the restaurant environment to deliver the latest technology that strengthens restaurant operators’ ability to deliver great guest experiences. PAR Phase is a true next-generation terminal, designed to be ready for technological advances such as artificial intelligence, fraud prevention, and facial recognition.

For more information, please visit: www.partech.com/par-phase/

Intel is committed to respecting human rights and avoiding complicity in human rights abuses. See Intel’s Global Human Rights Principles. Intel’s products and software are intended only to be used in applications that do not cause or contribute to a violation of an internationally recognized human right. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

