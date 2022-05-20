PAR Technology Corporation to Participate in the BTIG Restaurant Technology Forum

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants today announced its participation at the upcoming BTIG Restaurant Technology Forum.

PAR’s management will participate in a fireside chat and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the virtual conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative and/or BTIG Corporate Access (USCorporateAccess@btig.com).

