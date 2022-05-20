Home Business Wire PAR Technology Corporation to Participate in the BTIG Restaurant Technology Forum
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants today announced its participation at the upcoming BTIG Restaurant Technology Forum.

PAR’s management will participate in a fireside chat and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the virtual conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative and/or BTIG Corporate Access (USCorporateAccess@btig.com).

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

