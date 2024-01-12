Home Business Wire PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce to enterprise restaurants today announced that Savneet Singh, the Company’s CEO, will present to institutional investors at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.


Mr. Singh will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 AM ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available by visiting PAR Technology’s website at https://www.partech.com/investor-relations/. PAR management will also be conducting a series of one-on-one meetings with investors attending the conference.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in 110+ countries across the globe use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, loyalty, digital ordering and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings for a true unified commerce experience. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 738-0600 ext. 6226

chris_byrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com

Articoli correlati

Woven Legal Selected for Virtual Staffing Services by Pierson Ferdinand

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woven Legal, a leading staffing company specializing in providing remote legal professionals to law firms nationwide, has been...
Continua a leggere

NEC Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification for Suite of Biometric and Face Recognition Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
The certification reinforces NEC’s commitment to advanced, secure, and privacy-centric biometric recognition solutions for law enforcement and state agencies...
Continua a leggere

Coborn’s Completes Logile Thermal Intelligence Solution Implementation Across All Banners and Locations to Improve Food Safety and Quality for Hot and Cold Foods

Business Wire Business Wire -
Midwestern grocery retailer replaces existing temperature monitoring system with Logile’s unique, thermal engineered fluid-based, automated wireless temperature sensors for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php