PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce to enterprise restaurants today announced that Savneet Singh, the Company’s CEO, will present to institutional investors at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Mr. Singh will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available by visiting PAR Technology’s website at https://www.partech.com/investor-relations/. PAR management will also be conducting a series of one-on-one meetings with investors attending the conference.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in 110+ countries across the globe use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, loyalty, digital ordering and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings for a true unified commerce experience. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 738-0600 ext. 6226

chris_byrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com

