PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PAR Technology Corporation (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced it will be participating at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

PAR’s CEO, Savneet Singh, will present at the Needham Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2:45pm ET. A live webcast of the conference presentation, along with a copy of accompanying materials, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.partech.com/investor-relations/. Mr. Singh will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the virtual conference on Tuesday, January 11 and Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the technology partner that provides a unified commerce cloud platform enterprise restaurants rely on when they are serving amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 738-0600 ext. 6226

cbyrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com

