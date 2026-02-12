PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call Information for Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The results are scheduled to be released at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the PAR Technology Investor Relations website at http://www.partech.com/investor-relations/. A recording of the webcast will be available on this site after the event.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-743-8292 with any questions.

About PAR® Technology

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) is a leading foodservice technology provider, powering a unified, purpose-built platform engineered to scale and adapt with brands at every stage of growth. Designed with flexibility and openness at its core, PAR’s solutions—spanning point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office, payments, and hardware—integrate with others, yet deliver maximum impact as a unified system. With intentional innovation at the forefront, PAR’s solutions streamline operations, drive higher engagement, and strengthen guest experiences for restaurants and retailers globally. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on social media.

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 743-8376

cbyrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com