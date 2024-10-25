Home Business Wire PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2024...
PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Friday, November 8, 2024. The results are scheduled to be released at 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.


The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the PAR Technology Investor Relations website at www.partech.com/investor-relations/. A recording of the webcast will be available on this site after the event.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For over four decades, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) has been at the forefront of technology innovation in food service, helping businesses create exceptional guest experiences and connections. Our comprehensive suite of software and hardware solutions, including point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office management, and payments, serves a diverse range of hospitality and retail clients across more than 110 countries. With our “Better Together” ethos, PAR continues to deliver unified solutions that drive customer engagement, efficiency, and growth, all to make it easier for our customers to manage their operations. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 743-8376

cbyrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com

