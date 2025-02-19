PandaDoc Expands CPQ Suite with Salesforce Integration to Streamline Sales Cycles

PandaDoc CPQ Delivers a Seamless Sales Experience for Revenue Teams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PandaDoc, a leading provider of document management software, has announced a major update to its CPQ suite with the release of PandaDoc Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) for Salesforce. Built directly within Salesforce, the industry’s most widely used CRM, PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce allows revenue teams to generate quotes accurately the first time and consolidate point solutions to execute contracts within Salesforce. This addition builds upon PandaDoc’s existing embedded CPQ solution for HubSpot with further expansion to other CRMs coming in 2025.

Available as a paid add-on for PandaDoc Enterprise and App Volume customers, the new solution is tailored for revenue operations leaders looking to eliminate inefficiencies often associated with traditional CPQ systems for AEs, AMs, and CSMs. With PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce, revenue teams can manage the entire deal cycle — from quote generation to contract execution — within Salesforce, enabling faster approvals, fewer errors, and greater efficiency.

“PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce is a game-changer for revenue organization leaders who are seeking to streamline their quoting process and close deals faster,” said Keith Rabkin, President at PandaDoc. “Our solution empowers sales teams to stay entirely within Salesforce, using guided selling and dynamic pricing tools to simplify complex workflows and speed up every stage of the sales cycle.”

"Upgrading our subscription to take advantage of PandaDoc CPQ has been well worth it. I had tried other CPQ options and they were all subpar,” said Emerson McCuin, Director of Revenue Operations at HAAS Alert in Chicago, IL. “I’m super happy with our choice and can't stress enough how much we needed this solution.”

Features and benefits of PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce

Native Salesforce integration: Built entirely within Salesforce, ensuring a familiar UI and seamless workflow

Guided selling: Pre-configured workflows that guide AEs, AMs, and CSMs through quote generation, reducing errors and ensuring compliance

Flexible pricing rules: Support for complex pricing rules, like dynamic pricing, volume discounts, bundled pricing, and complex product catalogs

Rapid implementation: Designed for speed, enabling setup and use without expensive third-party consultants

Two-Way Data Sync: Automatic, real-time synchronization between PandaDoc and Salesforce ensures data accuracy across systems

“These features are a direct answer to what we’ve heard from so many of our sales and RevOps customers,” added Rabkin. “They’ve needed a solution that is easy to implement and keeps reps from getting bogged down in quoting complexity so they can finally focus on selling.”

PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce simplifies the sales process for RevOps and sales teams by combining robust CPQ functionality with seamless Salesforce integration. With its intuitive design, powerful features, and no-code implementation, PandaDoc continues to deliver tools that enable businesses to close deals faster and drive revenue growth — all within the systems they use every day.

Businesses can learn more about this integrated solution by visiting PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce or contacting one of our authorized partners.

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is a leading document management platform that empowers professional teams to simplify and automate the creation, management, and signing of proposals, quotes, contracts, and other critical business documents. By combining intuitive e-signature technology with robust analytics and collaboration tools, PandaDoc helps businesses increase efficiency, close deals faster, and create exceptional customer experiences.

Proudly remote-first, PandaDoc’s team of 650+ employees serves over 56,000 customers worldwide. Backed by prominent investors including OMERS Growth Equity, Microsoft’s M12, HubSpot, and Altos Ventures, PandaDoc is dedicated to delivering bold, transparent, and practical solutions to help businesses of every size operate and win.

For more information, please visit www.PandaDoc.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Keefner

press@pandadoc.com