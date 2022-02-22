Panasonic Releases GH6 Powerhouse Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H Photo

Panasonic finally unveils its flagship GH6 mirrorless camera, featuring a new sensor, 5.7K recording, and ProRes support





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is excited to announce Panasonic Lumix GH6, the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless flagship offering an updated feature set catering to video shooters; a new sensor; and improved body design.

The GH6 is the highly anticipated video-centric powerhouse in Panasonic’s lineup, now featuring a 25.2MP Live MOS sensor and improved Venus Engine that enables 5.7K 60p and 4K 120p video, ProRes 422 HQ recording, and expanded dynamic range, thanks to pre-installed V-Log and a unique DR Boost mode for more than 13 stops of dynamic range. The sensor offers a 20% increase in resolution over its predecessor and the improved processing achieves faster frame rate support, reduced rolling shutter, greater sensitivity up to ISO 25600, and improved noise levels with 2D and 3D Noise Reduction technologies.

Long known for awesome video capabilities, the GH-series’ hallmark feature is meshing professional-grade cine capabilities within a compact mirrorless body. The GH6’s contributions to this theme include support for DCI 4K video at 60p and 4:2:2 10-bit sampling with unlimited recording times. DCI 4K 120p 4:2:0 10-bit recording is possible, too, as well as FHD up to 240 fps in HFR mode (with audio recording) or FHD 300 fps in VFR (without audio). The higher-res sensor also permits recording 5.7K video at 60p in 10-bit or 30p using the high-bitrate Apple ProRes 422 HQ/ProRes 422 codecs. Open gate/anamorphic recording using the full 4:3 area of the sensor is possible for 5.8K 30p and 4.4K 60p formats, too. When recording externally via the full-size HDMI port, DCI 4K up to 60p is supported and simultaneous recording to an internal CFexpress Type B and external recorder is also possible.

Already looking to improve on these capabilities, Panasonic has also announced a future firmware update that will bring ProRes support to 4K and FHD formats, 4K 120p output over HDMI, 12-bit raw out over HDMI to an Atomos Ninja V+, and it will be possible to record directly to an external SSD via the USB Type-C port.

More than just a variety of recording formats, the GH6 is also bringing improved image stabilization to the camera—the Dual I.S. 2 system now compensates for up to 7.5 stops of camera shake and also contributes to the 100MP Handheld High Resolution mode for making composite still images with greater detail. Another asset on the photography end is an improved DFD AF system, which now offers 315 selectable areas and faster performance, and quicker processing also means continuous shooting speeds up to 75 fps are possible when using the electronic shutter and AFS.

In terms of physical characteristics, the GH6 retains its familiar shape and size, but some notable improvements make it a more usable camera for photo and video applications. The electronic viewfinder is a 3.68m-dot OLED panel and the rear 3.0″ touchscreen LCD has a high 1.84m-dot resolution and free-angle swivel for easier use from high or low working angles. The body has also been updated with a new active cooling mechanism, which makes unlimited recording possible in formats up to 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit and extended recording times when using HFR/VFR and ProRes modes. Supporting these new recording formats, the dual memory card slots now feature one CFexpress Type B slot, as well as an SD UHS-II slot, and the ports remain familiar: full-size HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 3.5mm headphone and microphone, and a PC sync port for TC and flash sync. It’s a magnesium-alloy, weather-sealed body, too, and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

The GH6 is available as a Body Only or in a Kit with the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. lens.

Announced alongside the camera, Zacuto is also launching a pair of accessories to help incorporate the GH6 into a professional cinema workflow. The Camera Cage features a custom fit and incorporates 1/4”-20 and 3/8”-16 accessory mounts along with an Arca-type dovetail on the base. For a complete rig, Zacuto has also created the GH6-specific ACT Recoil Rig, which includes the Camera Cage along with an ACT Baseplate, Tactical Handle, and an ACT EVF Pro with a compatible viewfinder mount.

