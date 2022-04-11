Pampers Takes Action to Help Address Black Maternal Health Disparity by Launching Limited Edition NFT to Support Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Pampers, Rock The Bells and Curio join forces this Black Maternal Health Week to help BMMA advance care for Black mamas

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inequality, systemic bias, high risk of complications and death. These are the realities Black moms are confronted with during their pregnancy journey. America’s maternal mortality rates are among the highest in the developed world and highest among Black women1. In fact, Black mothers are 3x more likely to die or suffer complications in pregnancy and post-partum than white women, and 60% of all maternal deaths are preventable 2. Pampers believes the time to change the outcomes for Black moms is now; which is why the brand is proud to sponsor the fifth annual Black Maternal Health Week, founded and led by Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA), and partner with Rock The Bells to create a limited edition Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection with proceeds going back to BMMA to advance care for more Black mamas.

“It can be assumed that pregnancy is a time of excitement and joy for all parents, but when we look at the harsh reality of the experience for Black moms we understand that is not the full story. Pregnancy and birth can be scary, even more so when you’re three times more likely not to survive it,” said Melissa Aceves, Senior Brand Director of Pampers Equity & Inclusion at Procter & Gamble. “At Pampers, we believe every parent is entitled to experience the full joy of pregnancy and parenthood. That’s why we are committed to helping change the systemic issues that prevent Black moms from receiving the equitable care they and their families deserve. We’re proud to sponsor Black Maternal Health Week and provide a way for people to help drive change through our NFT offering.”

This Black Maternal Health Week, Pampers will help further BMMA’s work centered on providing Black women scholarships, maternity care and advocacy. The limited edition NFT is designed by artist Keah Adams of Art By Venus Studio – an advocate for Black voices in the Arts – and will be auctioned on Thursday, April 14th on Curio, the premier NFT platform for some of the biggest names in entertainment. Proceeds will support BMMA, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating, changing policy and shifting culture for Black maternal health, rights and justice.

“We appreciate the support and amplification of our Black Maternal Health Week campaign by Pampers,” said Angela D. Aina, executive director at Black Mamas Matter Alliance. “Similar efforts by likeminded brands allows for broader reach of the necessary awareness of the maternal mortality crisis in the United States, and showcases ways that this problem can be addressed through supporting Black-led maternal health equity initiatives.”

The NFT collection will feature a unique motion-designed NFT starting at a reserve price of $6,000 USD, inclusive of 2 VIP tickets to the upcoming Rock The Bells Festival on August 6th, in New York City; as well as an unlimited number of open edition digital collectible NFTs for $60 USD, like purchasing a digital print. For the first 24 hours after the auction is live, Rock The Bells and Curio will match all sales up to $10,000 on the open edition NFT.

“Working to reduce Black maternal mortality is a cause that we could not be more proud to support,” said James Cuthbert, president of Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle brand and preeminent voice for classic and timeless Hip-Hop founded by LL COOL J. “This partnership signifies the imperative action needed to support Black mothers and we’re excited to join Pampers’ deep work in this space with Curio’s innovative technology to help fight for better outcomes for Black mothers.”

The Black Maternal Health Week sponsorship and NFT auction builds on Pampers’ track record of taking action to address maternal health disparity. In 2021, the brand invested over $1 million in educational resources to enable equitable care for parents before, during and after birth; helped provide implicit bias training for healthcare professionals in partnership with March of Dimes; curated resources to help parents prepare for the journey and connect with specialized care resources; and partnered with Queen Collective and director Haimy Assefa, to produce a documentary on the realities of giving birth as a Black person in America. In 2022 and beyond, Pampers is expanding the implicit bias training with March of Dimes, which will positively impact over 20,000 parents each year; and forming ongoing strategic partnerships with other leading organizations in the field. All with the goal of helping to lower the systemic barriers Black moms face in receiving equitable care.

For more information, visit the Pampers Black Maternal Health hub to learn more and purchase the limited edition NFT to help drive change and support Black moms.

About Pampers®

For 60 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Club program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby ‘love the change’ together.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About Black Mamas Matter Alliance

The Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) is a national network of Black-led, maternal and reproductive health organizations and multi-disciplinary professionals. We center Black mamas to advocate, drive research, build power, and shift culture for Black maternal health, rights, and justice. Through our work, we serve as a national voice on Black maternal health and a convener for stakeholders across the country who are fired up to help achieve a vision for a world where Black mamas thrive.

Our work is grounded in values that center and uplift the experiences, knowledge, and leadership of Black women, trans women, and femmes. We trust Black women and believe our community holds the key to overcoming the multiple and systemic oppressions that impede stellar maternal health. Black mamas are worthy of our attention and deserving of our efforts to change policy, cultivate meaningful research, advance holistic care, and shift culture to improve Black maternal health outcomes. Learn more at blackmamasmatter.org

About Rock The Bells

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for classic and timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MC’s, DJ’s, Breakers, Graffiti Artists — and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG’s and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, stream LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43 and follow us @RockTheBells – keep it locked.

About Curio

Curio delivers a new universe to serve fans through digital collectibles, driven by state-of-the-art non-fungible token (NFT) technology. Working with the biggest names in the entertainment industry, Curio brings innovative, cutting-edge engagement opportunities to delight fans and provide new ways to enhance their relationship with brands. To learn more, please visit: www.curionft.com

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

