Palantir to Unveil New Products in Apollo

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it will unveil a new suite of products available within the Palantir Apollo platform. The company will present these products at an Apollo Demo Day on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

These new products will enable companies to autonomously deploy and manage complex software in production across many heterogeneous environments with a homogenous approach. Among a host of new offerings, developers and DevOps organizations that adopt Apollo can ship new features faster, encode security and quality requirements, and write code once that works across virtually all environments — from public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, on premises, data centers, and edge devices, including Humvees, drones, satellites, and more.

Advance registration for Apollo Demo Day is required, and is available at https://www.palantir.events/apollo-demo-day. Capacity is limited, and registration will close 24 hours prior to the event. For any questions regarding the event, please email demo-day@palantir.com.

