Palantir to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced that Shyam Sankar, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time.

At the time of the presentation, a live audio webcast of Palantir’s presentation will be available at https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1535847&tp_key=44fb8659f1. After the presentation, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Palantir’s investor relations website at https://investors.palantir.com for at least 15 days.

Available Information

Palantir uses its website at https://www.palantir.com, including its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s websites, in addition to following Palantir’s LinkedIn and Twitter accounts, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

