Palantir Technologies and PwC Collaborate to Accelerate Operational Transformation

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced the next milestone in its strategic Alliance with PwC, a global professional services firm.





The collaboration will combine Palantir’s latest AI capabilities with PwC’s industry experience to help clients realise value with data and AI-enabled operations.

The Alliance will see PwC leverage Palantir Foundry, the platform for integrating data, analytics, and operations, and Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to help clients identify and action strategies for value creation and operational transformation.

The Alliance brings together PwC’s deep industry and functional expertise and Palantir’s cutting-edge software to enable organisations to effect outcomes at speed and utilise latest technologies to deliver transformational and sustained business impact across multiple industries and activities including, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Health, Pharmaceuticals, Financial Services, ESG, M&A, Digital Audit, and others.

PwC and Palantir have both demonstrated a strong commitment to bringing generative AI to enterprise operations, with each company making significant investments in the field. In addition, Palantir has chosen the UK as the location for its European headquarters for AI research and development.

Louis Mosley, Executive Vice President UK & Europe, said, “This Alliance combines technology that is consistently proven to solve the most complex private and public sector challenges with second to none strategy, delivery, and digital transformation expertise. We’re already seeing it deliver value for clients in the UK and globally and that is why we are now deepening our relationship.”

Christian Butter, Partner and Palantir alliance leader at PwC UK, said, “In today’s business landscape, the ability to rapidly turn strategy into action by unlocking the power of disparate data to improve strategic and operational decision making is paramount. This alliance is enabling us to deliver even greater value and sustained outcomes to our clients.

“Clients choose PwC to drive growth, transform and create value – and that includes interventions with technology. Our approach focuses on how Palantir software can add value to our clients’ organisations holistically. With a business-led mindset, PwC helps to develop a practical and executable strategy, creating greater value by going further, deeper, and faster with our human-led, tech-powered solutions.”

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com/

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 156 countries with over 295,000 people who are committed to delivering quality assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at https://www.pwc.com/

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see how we are structured for further details.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

