Palantir Reports Q4 2025 U.S. Comm Revenue Growth of 137% Y/Y and Revenue Growth of 70% Y/Y; Issues FY 2026 Revenue Guidance of 61% Y/Y and U.S. Comm Revenue Guidance of 115% Y/Y, Crushing Consensus Expectations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.



“Palantir’s Rule of 40 score is now an incredible 127%. Last quarter, our U.S. revenue grew 93% year-over-year and U.S. commercial revenue grew 137% year-over-year. We are also announcing a 2026 revenue growth guide of 61% year-over-year. We are an n of 1, and these numbers prove it. Palantir is alone in choosing to exclusively focus on scaling the operational leverage made possible by the rapid advancements of AI models, a trend that we first called ‘commodity cognition’ well before others started repeating it,” said Alex C. Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies.

Q4 2025 Highlights

  • U.S. revenue grew 93% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter to $1.076 billion
    • U.S. commercial revenue grew 137% year-over-year and 28% quarter-over-quarter to $507 million
    • U.S. government revenue grew 66% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter to $570 million
  • Revenue grew 70% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter to $1.407 billion
  • Closed 180 deals of at least $1 million, 84 deals of at least $5 million, and 61 deals of at least $10 million
  • Closed a record-setting $4.262 billion of total contract value (“TCV”), up 138% year-over-year
    • Closed a record-setting $1.344 billion of U.S. commercial TCV, up 67% year-over-year
  • U.S. commercial remaining deal value (“RDV”) of $4.38 billion, up 145% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter
  • Customer count grew 34% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter
  • GAAP income from operations of $575 million, representing a 41% margin
  • Adjusted income from operations of $798 million, representing a 57% margin
  • Rule of 40 score of 127%
  • GAAP net income of $609 million, representing a 43% margin
  • Cash from operations of $777 million, representing a 55% margin
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $791 million, representing a 56% margin
  • GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.24
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.25
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasury securities of $7.2 billion

FY 2025 Highlights

  • U.S. revenue grew 75% year-over-year to $3.320 billion
    • U.S. commercial revenue grew 109% year-over-year to $1.465 billion
    • U.S. government revenue grew 55% year-over-year to $1.855 billion
  • Revenue grew 56% year-over-year to $4.475 billion
  • Cash from operations of $2.134 billion, representing a 48% margin
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $2.270 billion, representing a 51% margin
  • GAAP net income of $1.625 billion, representing a 36% margin
  • GAAP income from operations of $1.414 billion, representing a 32% margin
  • Adjusted income from operations of $2.254 billion, representing a 50% margin

Q4 and FY 2025 Financial Summary
(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Fourth Quarter

 

Full Year 2025

Amount

 

Amount

Revenue

 

 

$

1,406,802

 

 

 

 

$

4,475,446

 

Year-over-year growth

 

 

 

70

%

 

 

 

 

56

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount

 

Margin

 

Amount

 

Margin

Income from Operations

$

575,394

 

 

41

%

 

$

1,414,015

 

 

32

%

Adjusted Income from Operations

$

798,465

 

 

57

%

 

$

2,254,100

 

 

50

%

Cash from Operations

$

777,295

 

 

55

%

 

$

2,134,473

 

 

48

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

791,428

 

 

56

%

 

$

2,270,436

 

 

51

%

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

608,676

 

 

43

%

 

$

1,625,033

 

 

36

%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

647,973

 

 

 

$

1,915,638

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

805,483

 

 

57

%

 

$

2,280,245

 

 

51

%

GAAP EPS, Diluted

$

0.24

 

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

Adjusted EPS, Diluted

$

0.25

 

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

Outlook

For Q1 2026, we expect:

  • Revenue of between $1.532 - $1.536 billion.
  • Adjusted income from operations of between $870 - $874 million.

For full year 2026, we expect:

  • Revenue of between $7.182 - $7.198 billion.
  • U.S. commercial revenue in excess of $3.144 billion, representing a growth rate of at least 115%.
  • Adjusted income from operations of between $4.126 - $4.142 billion.
  • Adjusted free cash flow of between $3.925 - $4.125 billion.
  • GAAP operating income and net income in each quarter of this year.

CEO Letter

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s letter to shareholders is available through Palantir’s website at https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/letters.

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantirearnings-q42025. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development and related timing, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform (“AIP”), sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our available funds to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms, product offerings, and services in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms and product offerings easier to install, consume, and use; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows and as we pursue our business and financial goals; news or social media coverage or other external scrutiny about us or our leadership, including but not limited to coverage that presents, enhances, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information, misconceptions, or falsehoods; the impact of recent, ongoing, or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, fluctuating interest rates, monetary policy changes, foreign currency fluctuations, or the potential or actual imposition of tariffs or other impacts on trade relations on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence in our platforms; and any breach or access to our or customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release, our earnings webcast, and our CEO’s letter:

  • Total contract value (“TCV”) is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution, annual contract value (“ACV”) is defined as the total value of contracts closed in the period divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts, and remaining deal value (“RDV”) is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV, ACV, and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers’ financial condition, including the consideration of such customers’ ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.
  • Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606—Revenue from Contracts with Customers, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.
  • The term “strategic commercial contracts” is as defined in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed on November 4, 2025.
  • “Dollar-weighted duration basis” is the total value of contracts closed in the applicable period, divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts.
  • The term “Rule of 40” refers to the sum of our revenue growth rate year-over-year and our adjusted operating margin for each of the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast, and our CEO’s letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; and adjusted EPS, diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir’s business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir’s control.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

$

1,406,802

 

 

$

827,519

 

 

$

4,475,446

 

$

2,865,507

 

Cost of revenue (1)

 

215,966

 

 

 

174,533

 

 

 

789,177

 

 

565,990

 

Gross profit

 

1,190,836

 

 

 

652,986

 

 

 

3,686,269

 

 

2,299,517

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

302,126

 

 

 

288,295

 

 

 

1,056,859

 

 

887,755

 

Research and development (1)

 

143,554

 

 

 

171,502

 

 

 

557,677

 

 

507,878

 

General and administrative (1)

 

169,762

 

 

 

182,146

 

 

 

657,718

 

 

593,481

 

Total operating expenses

 

615,442

 

 

 

641,943

 

 

 

2,272,254

 

 

1,989,114

 

Income from operations

 

575,394

 

 

 

11,043

 

 

 

1,414,015

 

 

310,403

 

Interest income

 

62,723

 

 

 

54,727

 

 

 

229,181

 

 

196,792

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(16,734

)

 

 

14,768

 

 

 

14,172

 

 

(18,022

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

621,383

 

 

 

80,538

 

 

 

1,657,368

 

 

489,173

 

Provision for income taxes

 

9,776

 

 

 

3,602

 

 

 

22,724

 

 

21,255

 

Net income

611,607

 

 

76,936

 

 

1,634,644

 

467,918

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

2,931

 

 

 

(2,073

)

 

 

9,611

 

 

5,728

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

608,676

 

 

$

79,009

 

 

$

1,625,033

 

$

462,190

 

Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.69

 

$

0.21

 

Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.63

 

$

0.19

 

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

2,386,904

 

 

 

2,304,883

 

 

 

2,369,612

 

 

2,250,163

 

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

2,573,497

 

 

 

2,528,279

 

 

 

2,565,197

 

 

2,450,818

 

—————

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Years Ended

December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Cost of revenue

$

18,777

 

$

33,124

 

$

64,555

 

$

69,065

Sales and marketing

 

77,031

 

 

97,953

 

 

248,732

 

 

239,121

Research and development

 

37,888

 

 

77,533

 

 

136,839

 

 

165,065

General and administrative

 

62,709

 

 

73,188

 

 

233,907

 

 

218,387

Total stock-based compensation

$

196,405

 

$

281,798

 

$

684,033

 

$

691,638

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,423,796

 

 

$

2,098,524

 

Marketable securities

 

5,753,247

 

 

 

3,131,463

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,042,065

 

 

 

575,048

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

139,066

 

 

 

129,254

 

Total current assets

 

8,358,174

 

 

 

5,934,289

 

Property and equipment, net

 

51,960

 

 

 

39,638

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

200,105

 

 

 

200,740

 

Other assets

 

290,153

 

 

 

166,217

 

Total assets

$

8,900,392

 

 

$

6,340,884

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

8,064

 

 

$

103

 

Accrued liabilities

 

355,624

 

 

 

427,046

 

Deferred revenue

 

408,963

 

 

 

259,624

 

Customer deposits

 

357,066

 

 

 

265,252

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

45,864

 

 

 

43,993

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,175,581

 

 

 

996,018

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

46,216

 

 

 

39,885

 

Customer deposits, noncurrent

 

18

 

 

 

1,663

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

183,474

 

 

 

195,226

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

7,092

 

 

 

13,685

 

Total liabilities

 

1,412,381

 

 

 

1,246,477

 

Palantir’s stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

2,391

 

 

 

2,339

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

10,933,325

 

 

 

10,193,970

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

 

13,942

 

 

 

(5,611

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(3,562,390

)

 

 

(5,187,423

)

Total Palantir’s stockholders’ equity

 

7,387,268

 

 

 

5,003,275

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

100,743

 

 

 

91,132

 

Total equity

 

7,488,011

 

 

 

5,094,407

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

8,900,392

 

 

$

6,340,884

 

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,634,644

 

 

$

467,918

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

26,145

 

 

 

31,587

 

Stock-based compensation

 

684,033

 

 

 

691,638

 

Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net

 

21,228

 

 

 

19,306

 

Noncash consideration

 

(37,244

)

 

 

(52,521

)

Other operating activities

 

15,630

 

 

 

66,034

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(450,429

)

 

 

(211,157

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

51,979

 

 

 

11,883

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

4,659

 

 

 

96,793

 

Contract liabilities

 

238,688

 

 

 

76,796

 

Other liabilities

 

(54,860

)

 

 

(44,412

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

2,134,473

 

 

 

1,153,865

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(33,882

)

 

 

(12,634

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(7,702,060

)

 

 

(5,395,913

)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities

 

5,026,315

 

 

 

5,073,507

 

Purchases of privately-held securities

 

(72,924

)

 

 

(5,615

)

Other investing activities

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(2,783,551

)

 

 

(340,655

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options

 

129,107

 

 

 

745,396

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(74,985

)

 

 

(64,196

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(81,117

)

 

 

(218,280

)

Other financing activities

 

85

 

 

 

444

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(26,910

)

 

 

463,364

 

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

7,477

 

 

 

(6,745

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(668,511

)

 

 

1,269,829

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period

 

2,119,936

 

 

 

850,107

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period

$

1,451,425

 

 

$

2,119,936

 

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

 

Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Income from operations

$

575,394

 

 

$

11,043

 

 

$

1,414,015

 

 

$

310,403

 

Add: stock-based compensation

 

196,405

 

 

 

281,798

 

 

 

684,033

 

 

 

691,638

 

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

26,666

 

 

 

79,681

 

 

 

156,052

 

 

 

126,021

 

Adjusted income from operations

$

798,465

 

 

$

372,522

 

 

$

2,254,100

 

 

$

1,128,062

 

Adjusted operating margin

 

57

%

 

 

45

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

39

%

 
 
Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

777,295

 

 

$

460,327

 

 

$

2,134,473

 

 

$

1,153,865

 

Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

27,405

 

 

 

60,164

 

 

 

169,845

 

 

 

107,991

 

Less: purchases of property and equipment

 

(13,272

)

 

 

(3,106

)

 

 

(33,882

)

 

 

(12,634

)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

791,428

 

 

$

517,385

 

 

$

2,270,436

 

 

$

1,249,222

 

Adjusted free cash flow margin

 

56

%

 

 

63

%

 

 

51

%

 

 

44

%

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2025

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

608,676

 

$

1,625,033

 

Add: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

2,931

 

 

9,611

 

Less: interest income

 

(62,723

)

 

(229,181

)

Add: other (income) expense, net

 

16,734

 

 

(14,172

)

Add: provision for income taxes

 

9,776

 

 

22,724

 

Add: depreciation and amortization

 

7,018

 

 

26,145

 

Add: stock-based compensation

 

196,405

 

 

684,033

 

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

26,666

 

 

156,052

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

805,483

 

$

2,280,245

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

57

%

 

51

%


