Palantir Reports Q4 2025 U.S. Comm Revenue Growth of 137% Y/Y and Revenue Growth of 70% Y/Y; Issues FY 2026 Revenue Guidance of 61% Y/Y and U.S. Comm Revenue Guidance of 115% Y/Y, Crushing Consensus Expectations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

“Palantir’s Rule of 40 score is now an incredible 127%. Last quarter, our U.S. revenue grew 93% year-over-year and U.S. commercial revenue grew 137% year-over-year. We are also announcing a 2026 revenue growth guide of 61% year-over-year. We are an n of 1, and these numbers prove it. Palantir is alone in choosing to exclusively focus on scaling the operational leverage made possible by the rapid advancements of AI models, a trend that we first called ‘commodity cognition’ well before others started repeating it,” said Alex C. Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies.

Q4 2025 Highlights

U.S. revenue grew 93% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter to $1.076 billion U.S. commercial revenue grew 137% year-over-year and 28% quarter-over-quarter to $507 million U.S. government revenue grew 66% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter to $570 million

Revenue grew 70% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter to $1.407 billion

Closed 180 deals of at least $1 million, 84 deals of at least $5 million, and 61 deals of at least $10 million

Closed a record-setting $4.262 billion of total contract value (“TCV”), up 138% year-over-year Closed a record-setting $1.344 billion of U.S. commercial TCV, up 67% year-over-year

U.S. commercial remaining deal value (“RDV”) of $4.38 billion, up 145% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter

Customer count grew 34% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter

GAAP income from operations of $575 million, representing a 41% margin

Adjusted income from operations of $798 million, representing a 57% margin

Rule of 40 score of 127%

GAAP net income of $609 million, representing a 43% margin

Cash from operations of $777 million, representing a 55% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $791 million, representing a 56% margin

GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.24

Adjusted EPS of $0.25

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasury securities of $7.2 billion

FY 2025 Highlights

U.S. revenue grew 75% year-over-year to $3.320 billion U.S. commercial revenue grew 109% year-over-year to $1.465 billion U.S. government revenue grew 55% year-over-year to $1.855 billion

Revenue grew 56% year-over-year to $4.475 billion

Cash from operations of $2.134 billion, representing a 48% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $2.270 billion, representing a 51% margin

GAAP net income of $1.625 billion, representing a 36% margin

GAAP income from operations of $1.414 billion, representing a 32% margin

Adjusted income from operations of $2.254 billion, representing a 50% margin

Q4 and FY 2025 Financial Summary

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 Amount Amount Revenue $ 1,406,802 $ 4,475,446 Year-over-year growth 70 % 56 % Amount Margin Amount Margin Income from Operations $ 575,394 41 % $ 1,414,015 32 % Adjusted Income from Operations $ 798,465 57 % $ 2,254,100 50 % Cash from Operations $ 777,295 55 % $ 2,134,473 48 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 791,428 56 % $ 2,270,436 51 % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 608,676 43 % $ 1,625,033 36 % Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 647,973 $ 1,915,638 Adjusted EBITDA $ 805,483 57 % $ 2,280,245 51 % GAAP EPS, Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.63 Adjusted EPS, Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.75

Outlook

For Q1 2026, we expect:

Revenue of between $1.532 - $1.536 billion.

Adjusted income from operations of between $870 - $874 million.

For full year 2026, we expect:

Revenue of between $7.182 - $7.198 billion.

U.S. commercial revenue in excess of $3.144 billion, representing a growth rate of at least 115%.

Adjusted income from operations of between $4.126 - $4.142 billion.

Adjusted free cash flow of between $3.925 - $4.125 billion.

GAAP operating income and net income in each quarter of this year.

CEO Letter

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s letter to shareholders is available through Palantir’s website at https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/letters.

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantirearnings-q42025. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development and related timing, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform (“AIP”), sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our available funds to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms, product offerings, and services in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms and product offerings easier to install, consume, and use; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows and as we pursue our business and financial goals; news or social media coverage or other external scrutiny about us or our leadership, including but not limited to coverage that presents, enhances, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information, misconceptions, or falsehoods; the impact of recent, ongoing, or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, fluctuating interest rates, monetary policy changes, foreign currency fluctuations, or the potential or actual imposition of tariffs or other impacts on trade relations on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence in our platforms; and any breach or access to our or customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release, our earnings webcast, and our CEO’s letter:

Total contract value (“TCV”) is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution, annual contract value (“ACV”) is defined as the total value of contracts closed in the period divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts, and remaining deal value (“RDV”) is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV, ACV, and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers’ financial condition, including the consideration of such customers’ ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.

Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606—Revenue from Contracts with Customers, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.

The term “strategic commercial contracts” is as defined in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed on November 4, 2025.

“Dollar-weighted duration basis” is the total value of contracts closed in the applicable period, divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts.

The term “Rule of 40” refers to the sum of our revenue growth rate year-over-year and our adjusted operating margin for each of the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast, and our CEO’s letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; and adjusted EPS, diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir’s business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir’s control.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,406,802 $ 827,519 $ 4,475,446 $ 2,865,507 Cost of revenue (1) 215,966 174,533 789,177 565,990 Gross profit 1,190,836 652,986 3,686,269 2,299,517 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 302,126 288,295 1,056,859 887,755 Research and development (1) 143,554 171,502 557,677 507,878 General and administrative (1) 169,762 182,146 657,718 593,481 Total operating expenses 615,442 641,943 2,272,254 1,989,114 Income from operations 575,394 11,043 1,414,015 310,403 Interest income 62,723 54,727 229,181 196,792 Other income (expense), net (16,734 ) 14,768 14,172 (18,022 ) Income before provision for income taxes 621,383 80,538 1,657,368 489,173 Provision for income taxes 9,776 3,602 22,724 21,255 Net income 611,607 76,936 1,634,644 467,918 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,931 (2,073 ) 9,611 5,728 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 608,676 $ 79,009 $ 1,625,033 $ 462,190 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.26 $ 0.03 $ 0.69 $ 0.21 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.63 $ 0.19 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 2,386,904 2,304,883 2,369,612 2,250,163 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 2,573,497 2,528,279 2,565,197 2,450,818

————— (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 18,777 $ 33,124 $ 64,555 $ 69,065 Sales and marketing 77,031 97,953 248,732 239,121 Research and development 37,888 77,533 136,839 165,065 General and administrative 62,709 73,188 233,907 218,387 Total stock-based compensation $ 196,405 $ 281,798 $ 684,033 $ 691,638

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) As of December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,423,796 $ 2,098,524 Marketable securities 5,753,247 3,131,463 Accounts receivable, net 1,042,065 575,048 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 139,066 129,254 Total current assets 8,358,174 5,934,289 Property and equipment, net 51,960 39,638 Operating lease right-of-use assets 200,105 200,740 Other assets 290,153 166,217 Total assets $ 8,900,392 $ 6,340,884 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,064 $ 103 Accrued liabilities 355,624 427,046 Deferred revenue 408,963 259,624 Customer deposits 357,066 265,252 Operating lease liabilities 45,864 43,993 Total current liabilities 1,175,581 996,018 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 46,216 39,885 Customer deposits, noncurrent 18 1,663 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 183,474 195,226 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,092 13,685 Total liabilities 1,412,381 1,246,477 Palantir’s stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2,391 2,339 Additional paid-in capital 10,933,325 10,193,970 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 13,942 (5,611 ) Accumulated deficit (3,562,390 ) (5,187,423 ) Total Palantir’s stockholders’ equity 7,387,268 5,003,275 Noncontrolling interests 100,743 91,132 Total equity 7,488,011 5,094,407 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,900,392 $ 6,340,884

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 1,634,644 $ 467,918 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,145 31,587 Stock-based compensation 684,033 691,638 Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net 21,228 19,306 Noncash consideration (37,244 ) (52,521 ) Other operating activities 15,630 66,034 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (450,429 ) (211,157 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 51,979 11,883 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,659 96,793 Contract liabilities 238,688 76,796 Other liabilities (54,860 ) (44,412 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,134,473 1,153,865 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (33,882 ) (12,634 ) Purchases of marketable securities (7,702,060 ) (5,395,913 ) Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 5,026,315 5,073,507 Purchases of privately-held securities (72,924 ) (5,615 ) Other investing activities (1,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (2,783,551 ) (340,655 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 129,107 745,396 Repurchases of common stock (74,985 ) (64,196 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (81,117 ) (218,280 ) Other financing activities 85 444 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (26,910 ) 463,364 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 7,477 (6,745 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (668,511 ) 1,269,829 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 2,119,936 850,107 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 1,451,425 $ 2,119,936

Palantir Technologies Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from operations $ 575,394 $ 11,043 $ 1,414,015 $ 310,403 Add: stock-based compensation 196,405 281,798 684,033 691,638 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 26,666 79,681 156,052 126,021 Adjusted income from operations $ 798,465 $ 372,522 $ 2,254,100 $ 1,128,062 Adjusted operating margin 57 % 45 % 50 % 39 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 777,295 $ 460,327 $ 2,134,473 $ 1,153,865 Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 27,405 60,164 169,845 107,991 Less: purchases of property and equipment (13,272 ) (3,106 ) (33,882 ) (12,634 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 791,428 $ 517,385 $ 2,270,436 $ 1,249,222 Adjusted free cash flow margin 56 % 63 % 51 % 44 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2025 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 608,676 $ 1,625,033 Add: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,931 9,611 Less: interest income (62,723 ) (229,181 ) Add: other (income) expense, net 16,734 (14,172 ) Add: provision for income taxes 9,776 22,724 Add: depreciation and amortization 7,018 26,145 Add: stock-based compensation 196,405 684,033 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 26,666 156,052 Adjusted EBITDA $ 805,483 $ 2,280,245 Adjusted EBITDA margin 57 % 51 %

Investor Relations

investors@palantir.com



Media

media@palantir.com