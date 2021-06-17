Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Palantir recognized for its groundbreaking COVID-19-fighting work among AWS Global Public Sector partners

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PLTR–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today that it was named as a 2021 Global AWS Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its Palantir platform in its work to combat COVID-19. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.

Palantir’s platform was instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 by providing customers a secure platform to integrate, harmonize, and analyze COVID-19 data. At the NIH’s National Covid Cohort Collaborative (N3C), Palantir software was used to accelerate research and improve understanding of the disease. More than 1000 researchers used N3C to collaborate on hundreds of projects that ultimately helped guide an effective response to COVID-19. Palantir was also used by other organizations across the U.S. government to better respond to the pandemic.

“Our software was designed to tackle the world’s hardest problems, and we are proud to have partnered with AWS to rise to the occasion during an unprecedented public health crisis,” said Palantir vice-president Josh Harris. “Palantir’s platform is ideally suited to strengthen the ability of organizations across healthcare systems to combat the pandemic. By centralizing disparate data sources and harmonizing that data, Palantir allowed scientists to accelerate their patient research and improve their response to COVID-19.”

“Every year we are impressed by how our partners continue to innovate using cloud technology, helping their customers raise the bar on mission success, and this year is no different,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. “The 2021 AWS Public Sector Partner award winners display a sincere commitment to impact the lives of our customers around the globe.”

Palantir, along with the other award winners, will be recognized at a special online event hosted by theCUBE on June 30, 2021. To learn more about Palantir platform and its successful implementation for the National Institutes of Health, register to attend The AWS Public Sector Partner Awards 2021 on theCUBE.

The APN is dedicated to helping partners build, market, and sell their offerings so they can grow successful cloud businesses. The 2021 Global APN Public Sector Awards recognize the partners who leaned into innovation and customer obsession to deliver amazing results. Winners were selected based on their demonstration of Amazon Leadership Principles, engagement and success with the APN, and delivery of innovative of solutions to public sector customers in a customer-obsessed way.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

