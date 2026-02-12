Palantir Receives DISA Authorization for PFCS Forward, Extending IL5 and IL6 Accreditation to On-Premises and Edge Deployments

Authorization Enables "Authorize Once, Use Many" Model Across Any Hardware

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has authorized Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) Forward, extending PFCS's existing Impact Level 5 and Impact Level 6 Provisional Authorizations to include on-premises and edge deployments. With this authorization, Palantir's technology stack, including its platforms—Apollo, Gotham, Foundry, and AIP—and underlying infrastructure like Rubix, can be deployed across any environment, from enterprise data centers to the tactical edge, on hardware of the customer's choosing.

This hardware-agnostic approach gives U.S. Government customers a single, repeatable accreditation package that adapts to any architecture they require, whether a large-scale, on-premises data center deployment or a small form factor designed to be mobile and survivable in the back of a vehicle.

PFCS Forward significantly accelerates the U.S. Government's ability to deploy multivendor architectures to the edge, critical for the survivability and resilience of mission-critical workloads. For industry partners, Palantir FedStart and Palantir’s Mission Manager now unlock on-premises and edge deployments alongside cloud.

The model is "authorize once, use many." PFCS Forward provides a Provisional Authorization (PA) package, including an eMASS record, inherited by every end customer. Customers using PFCS Forward can significantly reduce time to Authorization to Operate (ATO) by eliminating site-specific implementation, documentation, and assessment of software security controls.

“The future of warfighting demands software that can operate anywhere—from enterprise data centers to the tactical edge,” said Akash Jain, President and CTO, Palantir USG. “PFCS Forward delivers on that promise with a hardware-agnostic authorization that enables mission-critical capabilities to be deployed with the survivability and resilience our warfighters need. We’re proud to continue our work with DISA to give the U.S. Government the flexibility to bring cutting-edge technology wherever the mission demands. This opens the door for true multivendor architectures at the edge, bringing best-of-breed commercial technology to critical national security missions with unprecedented speed.”

The authorization aligns with the Department of War’s modernization priorities: streamlined authorization processes, accelerated software acquisition, and commercial solutions. By removing one of the biggest obstacles to rapid deployment, PFCS Forward enables the Department and its partners to move at mission speed.

