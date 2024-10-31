Palantir Publishes “The Defense Reformation” – A Blueprint for the Resurrection of the American Industrial Base

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems, introduced today “The Defense Reformation”, a treatise on how to transform the way the government does business as well as rebuild America’s edge in defense-focused, innovative mass production.





Authored by Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar, “The Defense Reformation” calls for an invigoration of competition into the Defense Department, and a broader resurrection of America’s Industrial base. Sankar also outlines what has led to the current reality in which American industries cannot produce a minimum line of ships, subs, munitions and aircraft as well as why the country does not currently have the capacity or capability to rapidly repair and regenerate weapon systems. He then details 18 theses that will lead to the resurrection of the American Industrial Base.

The full treatise is available here: www.18theses.com

“We are in a state of undeclared emergency and have no time to waste in resurrecting the American Industrial Base we depended on in the depths of the Cold War,” wrote Sankar. “It was the American Industrial Base that underwrote American victory and Pax Americana. It can once again – if we embrace it as our savior.”

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

Media Contact

Lisa Gordon



Media@Palantir.com