Palantir Partners with University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to Establish the All of Us Research Program’s Center for Linkage and Acquisition of Data (CLAD)

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced its partnership with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to establish the Center for Linkage and Acquisition of Data (CLAD) as part of the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) All of Us Research Program. All of Us is a historic research effort to drive new scientific discoveries and advance precision medicine and research. The center will connect new types of information to All of Us participant data to help researchers better understand the drivers of health and disease.





Unlike research studies that focus on a singular disease or group of people, the All of Us program is informing thousands of studies on a variety of health conditions. The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Palantir and other partners will work with All of Us to configure a secure platform for processing new data streams.

The CLAD team will be responsible for securely integrating health care claims and mortality data, as well as initial environmental data based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Environmental Justice Index. CLAD awardees will also explore ways to overcome the technical challenges associated with linking electronic health record (EHR) data from health information networks for participants who have consented to share this information. While most participants agree to share EHR data, the program is seeking ways to improve data completeness using national health information exchange standards.

“The approach to data collection for the Center for Linkage and Acquisition of Data will allow the program to maximize participants’ data and expand the utility of the All of Us dataset without asking more of our participants,” said Chris Lunt, chief technology officer of the All of Us Research Program. “This will enable All of Us data to answer questions researchers don’t yet have the means to investigate.”

As part of this effort, Palantir’s software will serve as the interoperable, digital backbone of the CLAD platform, securely connecting these new types of information to All of Us participant data to provide researchers more information to better understand the factors that influence health. Palantir’s software is able to securely ingest, harmonize, evaluate, and assess the quality of the new data sources, while also providing best-in-class governance and security controls to ensure data protection and privacy.

“We originally began our partnership with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus at the NIH in May of 2020 through our work as the secure data enclave for the National Covid Cohort Collaborative (N3C) program. Recognizing that critical health outcomes require close collaboration across the health care ecosystem, we’re honored to partner with peers across government, industry, and academia to support the All of Us Research Program,” said Hirsh Jain, Head of Public Health, Federal, Palantir. “This program has the potential to dramatically improve health outcomes and we are excited to be a part of the team.”

“We are thrilled to become part of the All of Us Research Program family. CLAD represents an unprecedented and innovative partnership to leverage real-world data to improve health and health equity. Palantir’s Foundry Platform will allow us to securely integrate, harmonize, clean, and assess these varied data types and explore novel approaches to analyzing them that can accelerate future research,” said Melissa Haendel, Ph.D., Marsico Chair in Data Science and Chief Research Informatics Officer at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and Principal Investigator for CLAD.

After an initial 18-month base period, the award may be renewed annually for up to four additional years so the team can continue to build on this work and include additional data streams for research. The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Palantir, and its partners were selected following an extensive and competitive process. Palantir’s work on the All of Us Research Program’s Center for Linkage and Acquisition of Data is funded by a subaward from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, which is funded by National Institutes of Health award OT2OD036113.

All of Us, the All of Us logo, and “The Future of Health Begins with You” are service marks of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

Lisa Gordon



media@palantir.com