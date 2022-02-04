Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Video Conference

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 will be released on Thursday, February 17, 2022, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir CEO Alex Karp will host a video conference and take questions from analysts and shareholders at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2021-q4/.

