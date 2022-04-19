Home Business Wire Palantir Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
Palantir Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be released on Monday, May 9, 2022, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2022-q1.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Investor Relations
Rodney Nelson

investors@palantir.com

Lisa Gordon

media@palantir.com

