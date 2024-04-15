Palantir and Colorado-Wyoming Regional Innovation Engine (CO-WY Engine) Awarded Inaugural US National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines Grant to Support Climate Resiliency

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced it is a member of the Colorado-Wyoming Regional Innovation Engine (CO-WY Engine)-led team, which recently received the US National Science Foundation (NSF) inaugural Regional Innovation Engines program grant. The prestigious award positions the CO-WY Engine, led by Innosphere Ventures, at the forefront of the nation’s environmental and climate technology initiatives.





As a corporate team member of the CO-WY Engine, Denver-based Palantir will bring its knowledge and experience applying artificial intelligence and massive-scale data integration expertise to the Engine to help accelerate the pace of innovation needed for our nation’s climate resilience. The Engine brings together government agencies, private companies, nonprofits, and academic institutions to tackle some of the largest climate related problems facing the nation today.

“We are excited to be a part of this unique and innovative approach to climate resilience, which brings together private industry, venture capital, state and local governments, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations,” said Lauren Penneys, SVP, Federal New Programs at Palantir. “By providing both our software and our expertise and mentorship, we are thrilled to play an important role in the future of the CO-WY Engine and the broader work NSF is doing to build climate resilience.”

The NSF Engines Program, a catalyst for regionally-driven economic dynamism, aims to establish the U.S. as a global leader in critical technological advancements. CO-WY Engine’s selection recognizes the region’s potential to evolve into a self-sustaining hub for innovation and economic activity centered on technology. Palantir is proud to be a leader of this regional group, further highlighting its presence in Denver and the larger area.

The CO-WY region, grappling with two decades of environmental challenges including aridification and extreme weather events, stands to benefit profoundly from this initiative. Palantir is one of the partners involved in the CO-WY Engine, which will harness this opportunity to drive the development and commercialization of technologies vital for climate resilience. These innovations will empower communities to effectively manage water resources, advance agricultural technology, and prepare for extreme weather. Additionally, Engine is expected to create 22,000 new jobs throughout the region and infuse $1 billion into the local economy.

The diverse partnership network – spanning industry, academia, government and community sectors – forms the backbone of the CO-WY Engine. Key partners include prominent research institutions, federal laboratories, regional economic development organizations, corporations, and policy and community groups. This collaborative ecosystem is crucial in translating the vision into impactful realities.

The NSF Engines program represents one of the single largest investments in place-based economic development in the nation’s history — uniquely placing science and technology leadership as the central driver for regional economic competitiveness and job creation.

“The inaugural NSF Engines awards demonstrate our enduring commitment to create opportunity everywhere and enable innovation anywhere,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “Through these NSF Engines, NSF aims to expand the frontiers of technology and innovation, and spur economic growth across the nation through unprecedented investments in people and partnerships. NSF Engines hold significant promise to elevate and transform entire geographic regions into world-leading hubs of innovation.”

About the CO-WY Engine:

The Colorado-Wyoming Regional Innovation Engine is an ambitious initiative aiming to address critical climate and environmental challenges through innovative technologies. Supported by the NSF, it seeks to foster sustainable economic growth, enhance community well-being, and establish the region as a global leader in climate resilience.

