Palantir and Airbus Extend Strategic Collaboration

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is proud to announce the extension of its collaboration with Airbus through a multi-year agreement, confirming a relationship that has driven innovation across the aerospace industry for over a decade. Under this renewed contract, Airbus will continue to rely on Palantir for Skywise, its civil aviation open data platform.

The Skywise platform enhances aircraft and equipment designs and enables greater efficiency, safety and sustainability in the production of civil aircraft across the Airbus industrial footprint. It also improves the performance of airlines’ operations by combining in-flight engineering and operational data in an analytic rich environment enabling airlines to address their main challenges.

This renewed commitment comes at a pivotal time, as the aerospace sector faces demands for innovation, agility, and competitiveness. With this renewed collaboration, Palantir will provide Airbus and its customers with continued access to cutting-edge, scalable technology while upholding the highest standards of security, confidentiality and data governance.

In alignment with Airbus’ requirements, this partnership enables seamless migration to sovereign cloud environments, providing Airbus with the flexibility to meet evolving regulatory and operational requirements.

Since 2015, Palantir’s team in France has worked alongside Airbus to deliver and evolve the Skywise platform, which supports planning, supply chain management, airlines’ operations and aircraft production. Today, 50,000+ users rely on the Skywise platform in their daily operations. Josh Harris, Executive Vice-President at Palantir, remarked: “The multi-year extension is a testament to the bold vision we share with Airbus—to reimagine the role of technology in civil aviation. Together, we will continue to deliver secure, AI-enabled capabilities with multiple LLMs that improve operational performance from manufacturing and supply chain to maintenance and flight operations.”

