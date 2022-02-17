Pairwise Welcomes Wendy Webb Williams as General Counsel and VP, Operations

Former Chief Legal Officer at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery will bring over two decades of legal and executive leadership to Pairwise

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pairwise, a mission-driven food tech company that uses gene editing to develop new varieties of fruits and vegetables, announces Wendy Webb Williams as its General Counsel and Vice President, Operations.





Williams, who joined Pairwise on February 7th, brings over two decades of corporate counsel, executive and transactions experience in the food industry in the U.S. and Europe. In her most recent role, she served as Chief Legal Officer at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. She also has held executive leadership positions at Mead Johnson Nutrition / Reckitt Benckiser, and major foodservice distributor US Foods, Inc. The timing of the announcement is noteworthy, as Pairwise plans to launch its first consumer food product in 2023.

At Pairwise, in addition to joining the company’s Executive Team as General Counsel, Williams will serve as VP, Operations, which includes the Legal, Intellectual Property, Information Technology, Human Resources, Regulatory, and Quality functions of the company. These functions were formerly led by Chief Development Officer, Ian Miller, who is now leading the development of new partnerships as the company expands its gene editing platform to additional plant-based applications.

“We are pleased to have Wendy join the Pairwise Executive Team,” said Tom Adams, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Pairwise. “Her extensive experience working in fast-paced dynamic environments in the consumer packaged goods and foodservice sectors will be invaluable as Pairwise moves into commercialization.”

“The opportunity to leverage my experience working in the food and nutrition sector and to contribute to a fast-paced health mission-driven company aligns well with my professional experience, as well as my personal interests,” said Williams. “The opportunity to help steer the business through this important growth phase is truly unique.”

Williams holds a J.D. from the University of Maryland and an M.B.A. from the University of Maryland University College. She serves on the board of her alma mater, Hampshire College as well as the board of Gabriel’s Horn Foundation—a foundation dedicated to increasing autism awareness in communities of color. She lives in Chicago with her husband and two children.

About Pairwise

Driven by the belief that whole food should be healthy, delicious, and convenient, Pairwise brings together leaders in agriculture, technology, and consumer foods to harness the transformative potential of new genomics technologies to create innovative new products. Pairwise is working to develop new varieties of crops, and to partner with food and agriculture companies who seek to put nutritious food on tables across North America. The company was founded by Chief Executive Officer Tom Adams and Chief Business Officer Haven Baker, with scientific co-founders J. Keith Joung, Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School, David Liu, Director of the Merkin Institute of Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, and Vice-Chair of the Faculty at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT; and Feng Zhang, McGovern Investigator and a professor at MIT. For more information, visit www.pairwise.com.

