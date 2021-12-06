Paige to Present New Data on AI-powered Breast Cancer Detection and Classification Systems at 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Results to be presented during spotlight poster discussion on December 9

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paige, the global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, today announced it will present new data demonstrating the performance of Paige Breast “Beta” in detecting various forms of breast cancer and highlight the accuracy of a new AI-based system that detects invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC), the most frequent subtype of breast cancer. The data will be featured during a Spotlight Poster Discussion at the upcoming 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2021), taking place virtually and in-person at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from December 7-10, 2021.

An artificial intelligence-based predictor of CDH1 biallelic mutations and lobular carcinoma

Authors : Jorge S. Reis-Filho, et al.



Session : Spotlight Poster Discussion 11 – The future is now: Innovation in pathology and radiology



Poster #: PD11-01



Date and Time: Thursday, December 9, 2021; 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST



Location: Stars at Night Ballroom 3&4

Subtyping invasive carcinomas and high-risk lesions for Machine-Learning-Based Breast Pathology

Authors : Matthew G. Hanna, et al.



Session : Spotlight Poster Discussion 11 – The future is now: Innovation in pathology and radiology



Poster # : PD11-02



Date and Time: Thursday, December 9, 2021; 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST



Location: Stars at Night Ballroom 3&4

Additionally, Thomas J. Fuchs, Dr.Sc., Chief Scientist and Founder of Paige, will discuss the implications of AI technology in pathology during an educational session titled “Artificial Intelligence: Beyond the Soundbites,” moderated by Jorge S. Reis-Filho, M.D., Ph.D., Principal of Biomarker Development at Paige and Chief of Experimental Pathology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Details are below:

Artificial intelligence: Guiding the pathologists’ eyes



Presenter : Thomas J. Fuchs



Session : Educational Sessions



Date and Time: Tuesday, December 7, 2021; 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST



Location: Stars at Night Ballroom 3&4

Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for conference-related content we will be sharing throughout SABCS.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., David Klimstra, M.D. and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for an AI-based digital pathology product.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Dr. Matthew Hanna and Dr. Jorge S. Reis-Filho have compensated consulting relationships with Paige. MSK has intellectual property rights and associated financial interests related to Paige by virtue of licensing agreements between MSK and Paige.

Contacts

For Media:

Jon Yu



ICR Westwicke



Tel: 475.395.5375



Jon.Yu@westwicke.com