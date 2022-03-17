Paige to Host Exhibitor Seminar and Product Demonstrations at USCAP 2022 Annual Meeting

Seminar to provide guidance to pathologists and laboratory professionals on the ethical development, rigorous validation, and importance regulatory governance of clinical AI applications

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paige, the global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, today announced it will participate in the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place virtually and in-person at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles from March 19-24, 2022. David Klimstra, M.D., Founder and Chief Medical Officer, will join Juan Retamero, M.D., Medical Director, in hosting a seminar on clinical AI applications in pathology and their role in improving patient safety. Paige will also provide an overview and hands-on demonstration of its products, including FDA-approved Paige Prostate Detect, at booth #816 from March 21-23, 2022.

AI in Digital Pathology – What it Means for Patient Safety

Presenters : David S. Klimstra, M.D., and Juan Retamero, M.D.



Session : Exhibitor Seminar



Date and Time: Sunday, March 20, 2022; 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT



Location: LACC Petree Hall C

Additionally, Paige Prostate Detect, Paige Prostate Grade and Quantify and Paige Prostate Perineural Invasion will be featured as part of the New Product Display in the exhibit hall beginning March 21, 2022. New Product Displays spotlight innovative pathology products based on specific eligibility criteria.

Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for conference-related content we will be sharing throughout USCAP.

About Paige



Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., David Klimstra, M.D., and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for an AI-based digital pathology product.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Paige Media:

Jon Yu



ICR Westwicke



Tel: 475.395.5375



Jon.Yu@westwicke.com