Paige Appoints New Leadership to Further Drive Innovation, Bring Artificial General Intelligence to Pathology, and Expand Access to AI Applications

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paige, a leader in next-generation AI technology, today announced a strategic shift to further advance the role and impact of AI in cancer care. This initiative includes leveraging its AI technology to bring Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) to pathology and oncology, as well as transitioning its diagnostic AI applications from being exclusive to the Paige Platform to a standalone solution compatible with other digital pathology platforms.





To lead this initiative, Razik Yousfi has been appointed Chief Technology Officer and Chief Executive Officer. Razik has been with Paige since 2019, playing a key role in product development, data science, and technology strategy. As Senior Vice President of Technology, he guided the organization in creating and launching Paige’s innovative technologies.

Making a Real-World Impact with AI Technology

Under Razik’s leadership, Paige will intensify its focus on developing next-generation AI to ultimately bring AGI to pathology and oncology. This approach solidifies Paige’s position as a foundational force in the techbio industry, providing essential technology that will drive future advancements in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“Paige has always been at the forefront of integrating AI into pathology. This strategic move reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, not only in pathology but also in support of pharma and oncology companies developing new diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive tests,” said Razik Yousfi, CTO and CEO of Paige. “By focusing our efforts on advancing AI for cancer care and expanding the accessibility of our diagnostic AI applications, we will set new standards and profoundly impact patient treatments and outcomes.”

“Every aspect of solving for cancer—detection, diagnosis, and treatment—begins with the pathological understanding of cancerous tissue. Paige delivers unparalleled insights, solving complex problems with precision. It unlocks deep understanding and discoveries that can inform clinicians, researchers, innovators, drug developers and more,” said Dr. David Klimstra, Founding Chief Medical Officer.

Expanding Access to Diagnostic AI Applications

Since its founding in 2017, Paige has been a leader in digital pathology, earning the first FDA approval and an additional breakthrough designation for its AI applications. Developed to assist pathologists in cancer detection and diagnosis, Paige’s Diagnostic AI alleviates time and resource pressures by automating traditionally burdensome tasks while delivering high-quality diagnoses with remarkable sensitivity and specificity, thereby enhancing diagnostic confidence. Peter Hamilton, former Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed General Manager of Diagnostics to drive the integration and expansion of Paige’s diagnostic AI portfolio.

“Having built the world’s strongest diagnostic AI solutions, we now want to make them available to cancer patients globally through partnerships with other digital pathology providers,” said Peter Hamilton, General Manager of Diagnostics of Paige. “We are excited to see the convergence of technologies and industries in the digital pathology and AI space and to bring our groundbreaking AI capabilities to those who need them most by expanding our distribution channels and reaching as many cancer patients as possible.”

About Paige

Paige is pushing the boundaries of AI to solve cancer’s most critical issues, revolutionizing cancer care with next-generation technology. By leveraging exclusive access to millions of digitized pathology slides, clinical reports, and genomic data from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Paige gains a holistic understanding of cancer, encompassing diverse factors such as gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions. This comprehensive data enables Paige to create advanced AI solutions that redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment. With a unique, intricate understanding of tissue, Paige sets new standards in precision diagnostics, earning the distinction of being the first FDA-approved AI application in pathology. Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, continuing to lead the way in uncovering novel insights and transforming them into life-changing products. For more information, visit www.paige.ai.

Contacts

For Media



Cindi Goodsell | Stanton



cgoodsell@stantonprm.com